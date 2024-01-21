Public can learn more about Upper Valley development, potential impact on traffic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City Rep. Brian Kennedy is hosting a community meeting to provide an update on the potential impact that future development near the Texas-New Mexico state line may have on traffic in the Upper Valley area.

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24 at the Westside Regional Command Center, 4801 Osborne.

The meeting will look into the impact on traffic on Frontera Drive.

In fall 2022, the City Council directed City staff to conduct a traffic study on Frontera Drive that “would evaluate current and future traffic volumes, identify potential interventions, and evaluate their impact, conduct a multi-modal analysis, evaluate emergency response times and access, assess neighborhood level and more,” according to a news release sent out by the City.

The public is invited to learn more and provide feedback on the traffic study update.

