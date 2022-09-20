Public libraries across Fort Worth evacuated, closed in response to bomb threat

Seventeen public libraries in Fort Worth were evacuated and closed about 2 1/2 hours early on Monday afternoon after a library employee received emails that threatened destruction via bomb, authorities said.

The internet protocol address that was used to send the emails originated from outside of the United States, Fort Worth police said. There is no evidence of an ongoing threat to the public, police said late Monday.

Police evacuated all city public library branches and performed safety protocols, a police spokesperson said.

A library administrator reported the threats to police about 4:45 p.m.

City public library branches are to open on Tuesday at 10 a.m., but it was not clear late Monday whether the threats would change that schedule.

Other cities in the area received similar emails, police said.