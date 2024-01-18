The new public library in Grimes is scheduled to open Jan. 30. Have a look inside.

Grimes' new public library will open Jan. 30, and its director is looking forward to the community having a much larger space that's evolved to serve people's needs.

Cheryl Heid, Grimes' library director, said the community has long recognized the need for a larger library.

The new library at the corner of North James Street and Northeast Beaverbrooke Boulevard will open with 22,300 square feet, having moved from a space that was just over 6,400 square feet, Heid said.

A photo from late December shows part of the book collection in Grimes' new public library, which is planned to open Jan. 30.

The previous library was built for a population in Grimes of 7,000 people, she said. But the U.S. Census Bureau estimated Grimes' population in July 2022 to be 16,295 people.

Heid said she's looking forward to the library having “more social spaces, the ability to have more study rooms and more meeting room space, because I think that is something that has been lacking."

It's not just about having more spaces and features — which at the new library will also include a mezzanine area for teens, a fireplace, a coffee bar, a drive-thru book drop and pickup, a story-time room and an expanded collection.

A photo from late December 2023 shows a second-floor seating area around a fireplace in Grimes' new public library, which is planned to open Jan. 30, 2024.

“I’m a big believer in public libraries should always be equalizers for the community," Heid said.

“We can be more of a place for everyone."

The new library will have features to respect the dignity of people with different levels of abilities, such as a pictorial education room and an adult-sized restroom changing table that can accommodate older children.

The library's sensory room will also serve as its nursing area for mothers, but Heid said anyone is welcome in the room who might need an escape from the busier, noisier parts of the library.

“Libraries are definitely not a quiet space anymore,” especially in the children's area, Heid said.

The city broke ground on the new library in June 2022, and the old library closed on Dec. 10, 2023, according to the city's website for the project.

A photo from late December 2023 shows the exterior of Grimes' new public library, which is planned to open Jan. 30, 2024.

The new library cost approximately $12 million and was mainly paid for with local sales tax funds and donations, Heid said.

She said there will be new library bags available on opening day for the first 100 customers once the library opens at 9 a.m. She said there will also be staff available for tours and a scavenger hunt to help people become acquainted with the new library.

A photo from late December 2023 shows part of the mezzanine area for teens in Grimes' new public library, which is planned to open Jan. 30, 2024.

Phillip Sitter focuses for the Des Moines Register on reporting on suburban growth and development in the western metro areas. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: New public library in Grimes scheduled to open Jan. 30