Public Library Receives Funds for Outdoor Classroom | October 9, 2023 | News 19 at 6:30 p.m.

TechCrunch

Section 32, a venture firm founded by ex-Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris, has closed on $525 million in capital commitments across its fifth fund, TechCrunch is first to report. A portion of the capital will go toward early-stage investments, while the remaining will be reserved for follow-on opportunities. It invested in a number of startups that eventually went on to become publicly traded companies, including CrowdStrike, which went public in 2019; Coinbase, which made its public debut in 2021; and Relay Therapeutics, which took to the public markets in 2020.