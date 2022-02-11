Public Mask Or Vaccine Requirements End In Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI — Rhode Islanders no longer need to mask up or show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in most public spaces, as of Friday.

Gov. Dan McKee announced the change during Wednesday's COVID-19 news conference, saying that the decision was made due to the state's declining COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations.

"We are seeing a lot of encouraging movement in our date," McKee said, adding that the state is "emphasizing personal responsibility" over statewide mandates.

The mask requirement was put into place just before Christmas, as the state was entering the omicron surge. At the time, the governor introduced it as a temporary measure to help lower the pressure on overburdened hospitals.

However, that doesn't mean Rhode Islanders can throw their masks away for good. Face coverings are still required on public transit under a federal mandate, including airplanes, trains and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority buses. In addition, businesses maintain the individual right to require masks n their premises, and face coverings are required in nearly all health care settings.

Dr. James McDonald, the interim director of the Department of Health, strongly encouraged unvaccinated Rhode Islanders to keep wearing masks in public settings, since they are at a significantly higher risk of getting seriously ill from COIVD-19. This recommendation also applied to those who have not yet gotten their booster shot, or have risk factors making them more susceptible to the virus.

Not all state leaders agreed with the governor's decision to end the mask mandate this week. While some voiced their support, several state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidates called the move premature.

"Lifting restrictions in two days without a clear plan for how the state will support hospitals struggling with staffing shortages is not responsible," said Helena Foulkes, a candidate for governor. "While we're trending in the right direction, our case rates are still significantly higher than Massachusetts and Connecticut."



This article originally appeared on the Newport Patch