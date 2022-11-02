Public Mass Trials For Around 1,000 Detained In Mahsa Amini Protests

Since the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran has charged around 1,000 detained people in Tehran and around the same amount beyond the capital. The nationwide protests came to global attention and resulted in many being detained. Iran has decided the trials of those accused will be heard in public in coming days.

Ali Al-Qasi Mehr, chief justice of Tehran province, confirmed the decision to hold the mass public trials.

Those who “have serious accusations, including assaulting or martyring security guards, and setting fire to public property … have been scheduled in Revolutionary Court,” Mehr said, according to IRNA.

What we know:

The public trials come as the Iranian authorities increase efforts to end ongoing protests and riots. In the sixth week now, the nationwide shake-up has seen many demonstrations and protests. Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini protestors have joined voices to express concern about other governmental issues.

Journalists detained

With Iranian women journalists being detained and political rappers being arrested, the sheer amount of protestors is varied. On Sunday, Toomaj Salehi, an underground rapper was one of the latest to be arrested, reports CNN. Allegedly, he was arrested for “propagandistic activity against the government, cooperation with hostile governments and forming illegal groups with the intention of creating insecurity in the country”. IRNA released a photo of Toomaj blindfolded in the backseat of a car.

