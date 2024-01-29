Public meeting set Tuesday on Greengarden bike lane plan, proposed parking exceptions

The city of Erie hopes to start work on a designated bikeway along a portion of Greengarden Road and Greengarden Boulevard sometime this spring.

The project, which is opposed by a number of Greengarden residents, will be the subject of a public meeting at Erie City Hall on Tuesday evening.

Neighbors have posted signs opposing new bike lanes along Greengarden Boulevard in Erie.

The meeting focuses on what’s known as the Active Erie Transportation Plan. Approved by Erie City Council in February 2021, the Greengarden bikeway is among 12 bikeways proposed as part of the plan.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Bagnoni Council Chambers at City Hall, 626 State St. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s streamed live on the City’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

What is the Active Erie plan?

The project proposes a number of safe pathways for cyclists and pedestrians within the city, generally along streets with lower traffic volume and speed limits than main thoroughfares.

The Greengarden bikeway is the first scheduled to be put in place. A second bikeway, along French Street from East Sixth Street to East 38th Street, is expected to be installed sometime in 2025, city officials have said.

City officials had hoped to have the bikeway along Greengarden, from the Bayfront Parkway to West 38th Street, completed in 2023, however project bids received for the project in 2023 were significantly higher than anticipated or did not meet project criteria, Bill Heiden, a city of Erie project engineer, has said.

What will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting?

Baltimore-based Whitman, Requardt and Associates, the city’s consultant for the Active Erie plan, will make a presentation to recap the plan and explain parking exceptions that are proposed which would impact the Greengarden Boulevard bikeway.

Citizens will also have a chance to comment on the plan.

City officials are proposing amending a city ordinance that currently prohibits parking in bike lanes. The amendments would allow for a number of exceptions to that ordinance, including allowing emergency vehicles, repair/delivery services, school buses and others to use bike lanes for parking and or pickups/drop-offs.

A number of Greengarden residents have opposed the bikeway. Of 66 Greengarden residents responding to a city survey on the project in March 2023, 70% opposed the plan.

Neighbors have expressed concerns that the bike lanes will prevent family, friends, landscapers, repair services and others from parking in front of homes.

Renee Lamis, Mayor Joe Schember’s chief of staff, said city officials believe “we have addressed the neighbors’ concerns” with the proposed amendments to the city’s bike lane ordinance.

Those changes would have to be approved by Erie City Council.

Residents citywide are in favor of the Greengarden bikeway, according to the survey, with 68% supporting the plan, 25% opposing it and 7% neutral.

Project funding

About $350,000 in federal safety funding has been earmarked for each of the two bikeways by the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Additionally, the French Street bikeway project includes new traffic signals with green, yellow and red indicators for bicyclists funded by $982,773 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Both the Greengarden and French Street projects will include crosswalks, pavement markings, signs and minor street repairs.

