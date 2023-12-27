Public meeting set for youth drug rehab center opposed by some locals in northern Wisconsin

Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill (right) shakes hands with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers during a ground blessing ceremony for a planned Native youth drug treatment center in Oneida County.

A tribal leader in northern Wisconsin is inviting residents to a town hall meeting to learn about a proposed youth drug rehab center that's been opposed by some local politicians.

“We encourage all who see the devastation of addiction — parents and families, judges, law enforcement, educators, health and human services professionals, and others — to attend the meeting,” wrote Bryan Bainbridge, chief executive officer for the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council, which is building the facility, in a letter to residents.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at the Woodruff Town Hall.

The tribal organization is planning to build the Adolescent Recovery and Wellness Center in the town of Cassian, where it has met stiff resistance by some local officials, including U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who represents much of northern Wisconsin.

Tiffany said Cassian is a small town that lacks the infrastructure to handle the facility. But Bainbridge said Cassian wouldn't have to pay for anything and that the tribes could even provide funding to the town to address its previous public-service issues.

“We have not — and will not — approach the town for financial support for construction, infrastructure, operations or maintenance,” Bainbridge wrote to residents. “Zero financial support is being asked — or will be asked — of the Town of Cassian.”

Bainbridge added that the development follows county zoning laws and that there are no other residential youth recovery centers in the Northwoods, where there are high rates of drug addiction, as in many other areas of the country.

“Those fighting against this project are essentially fighting for the status quo and doing nothing to help greater Oneida County fight drug addiction and provide opportunity for kids,” Bainbridge wrote.

He added that early intervention with children reduces the need for much more costly recovery of addiction for adults.

“Doing nothing to fight addiction will only continue to diminish the quality of life for all residents of Oneida County — including the Town of Cassian — and the Northwoods,” Bainbridge wrote. “The associated costs of not approving this youth facility are far too great.”

Frank Vaisvilas is a former Report for America corps member who covers Native American issues in Wisconsin based at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Contact him at fvaisvilas@gannett.com or 815-260-2262. Follow him on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Northern Wisconsin youth drug rehab center to get town hall meeting