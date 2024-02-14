Public meetings scheduled for February to discuss Highway 37 between Mitchell and Parkston

Feb. 13—MITCHELL — State transportation officials are holding meetings this month to discuss future improvements to South Dakota Highway 37 between Mitchell and Parkston.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation, in collaboration with Davison and Hutchinson counties, the cities of Mitchell and Parkston and the Federal Highway Administration, is developing a corridor study of Highway 37 between Spruce Street in Mitchell and State Highway 44 in Parkston.

Highway 37 has experienced increased traffic between Parkston and Mitchell due to increased commercial and residential development and continues to serve significant north-south through traffic in the region. According to SDDOT traffic count data, segments along Highway 37 between Mitchell and Parkston have had between 3,000 and 4,500 vehicles traveling per day over the last seven years on record. Those traffic counts get larger as the totals move closer to Mitchell. SDDOT projections expect traffic counts to double on Highway 37 in the next 30 to 35 years.

The public meetings will be held on the following dates:

* Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall (221 W. Main St.) in Parkston.

* Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Davison County Fairgrounds (3200 W. Havens Ave.) in Mitchell.

In addition to the open house meetings, a corridor study website is available at

sd37corridorstudy.com

. At the website, individuals can submit questions and comments, along with

leaving comments on an interactive map

that allows Highway 37 users to identify concerns regarding land use, bike/pedestrian access, traffic/passing concerns and intersection concerns.

The South Dakota DOT is planning to reconstruct Highway 37 in Parkston between State Highway 44 and Hutchinson County 22 / 275th Street / West Glynn Drive in 2026 and 2027. In addition to confirming the roadway design for the project through Parkston, the corridor study will also provide guidance for needed improvements along the remainder of Highway 37 as future development projects and pavement rehabilitation projects are completed.

The study objectives include looking at the following items: highway safety and capacity needs such as the number of through lanes needed; turn lane locations; passing lane locations; access management needs; mulit-modal (bike and pedestrian) improvement opportunities; and environmental conditions and potential impacts.

The corridor study will take place over three phases. Phase 1 will look at the existing and future conditions and an environmental scan of the study area, while Phase 2 will develop future design concepts and alternatives. Phase 3 will identify a recommended alternative and create a plan to implement design updates or changes. According to the DOT, each phase is concluded with either an Open House (Phases 1 and 2) or release of formal study recommendations (Phase 3). Construction activities associated with findings from this study are expected to occur no earlier than 2026.