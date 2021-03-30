Public memorial held for police officer murdered in Colorado mass shooting

Public memorial held for police officer murdered in mass shooting in Colorado

A public memorial service was held for the Colorado police officer killed during the Boulder mass shooting.

Officer Eric Talley, 51, was the first law enforcement officer to arrive at the scene in the university town, where he and nine others were killed on 22 March.

A procession and motorcade took place before the Tuesday memorial service at Flatirons Community Church for the fallen Boulder police officer and father of seven.

Crowds lined the route in cold temperatures waving American flags and saluting.

“There are not enough people supporting our our officers,” Angela Stephens, who flew from Kansas City to attend, told KMGH.

“We all need them. We need the police. I wouldn’t miss this for anything.”

The memorial service came the day after a funeral mass for Officer Talley was held in Denver, Colorado.

Officer Talley was the first Boulder police officer to be killed in the line of duty since 1994 and the sixth on-duty death in the department’s history, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

He is accused of using a semiautomatic rifle and pistol when he walked into the King Soopers grocery store and opened fire.

In addition to Officer Talley, authorities identified nine additional victims as Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

