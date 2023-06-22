Public memorial service planned for Madeline Kingsbury on Sunday

Jun. 21—WINONA, Minn. — A celebration of life for Madeline Kingsbury is being held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

The service is open to the public at the McCown Gym on the Winona State University campus, 175 W Mark St., Winona. WSU Phi Theta Chi sisters are also welcoming people to a concert following the memorial.

Kingsbury, a 27-year-old mother of two children, University of Minnesota graduate student and Mayo Clinic employee, was

found dead north of Mabel, Minnesota

on June 7. She had

previously been missing

from her Winona home since March 31.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for but we are thankful to bring her home," Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said at a press conference in early June.

Adam Fravel, the father of Kingsbury's children, has been

charged with second-degree murder

in her death. The criminal complaint outlines alleged abuse by Fravel toward Kingsbury. Fravel has previously denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance and said he was cooperating with law enforcement.

During the three-month search for Kingsbury, people were encouraged to place blue lights and ribbons on their properties. The Kingsbury and Naber family encourages people to keep their blue lights shining for people experiencing domestic violence. Those experiencing domestic violence can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-200-799-7233 and the Advocacy Center of Winona at 507-452-4453 to speak to someone who can direct people toward help.

"Thank you all and we appreciate everyone's kind words and demonstrations of sympathy. My daughter and my family are not the only victims. The entire community is as well," her father, David Kingsbury, wrote in a Facebook post. "The best and the most appreciated way to support us is to actively support our ongoing mission to be very vocal and very LOUD about preventing domestic abuse violence."