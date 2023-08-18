Public to have multiple ways to view kidnap plot trial

Aug. 17—BELLAIRE — Court proceedings in an upcoming trial of three men accused of participating in a plot to kidnap the state's governor, will be open to the public, a judge said, even during expected testimony of undercover agents and confidential sources.

News media will be allowed to livestream the trial, 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn said during a hearing Thursday, though it's likely no video or still photography will be allowed of the above witnesses.

"It will not be a full closure of the courtroom," Hamlyn told state prosecutors, "and I know that's not what you're asking, but just so everyone is aware. Under no condition will it be a full closure of the courtroom. Most likely the determination will be what the least restrictive impact is."

Michigan Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin assured the court no one from that office was asking to limit public access, only to bar images of undercover agents.

Audio recordings will be allowed during all testimony, including testimony of undercover witnesses, the judge said, to which the AG's office had no objection.

Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null have pleaded not guilty to state charges related to the plot — one count of providing material support for an act of terrorism and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.

The issue of access was previously raised by the Record-Eagle and other media outlets, after prosecution exhibits shown in open court during a preliminary hearing, were withheld from responses to Freedom of Information Act requests.

A Benzonia freelance filmmaker, Eric VanDussen of VanDussen Productions, sued the AG's office over this issue and prevailed.

A Court of Claims judge, James Robert Redford, ruled earlier this month that prosecutors can't have it both ways — evidence shown in open court is considered public and cannot be later withheld simply because a prosecutor argues fair trial issues.

Eleven men previously charged in state and federal court have so far either been found guilty by a jury or accepted plea agreements with prosecutors in exchange for their testimony, court records show.

FBI agents have testified their undercover work on the case successfully thwarted an elaborate and violent plot hatched by the men to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Defense attorneys have argued the agents seized on the men's anger and discontent over Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic restrictions and developed evidence using methods they characterized in court filings as "government overreach."

The judge on Thursday also quickly dispatched a motion from prosecutors seeking to limit the number of character witnesses called by the defense — "In looking at the witness list I didn't see an excessive number of folks at this point so I'm not going to limit that in any way," the judge said.

Attorneys with the AG's office had also sought to bar any use by the defense of an entrapment defense, and the judge agreed this is an issue for a judge, not a jury, to decide.

"The Attorney General's office is correct as the case law makes quite clear, entrapment defense is a legal one," Hamlyn said.

If the defense had planned to offer this defense, there is a specific process that involves filing a motion, presenting evidence during an evidentiary hearing and abiding by a judge's determination.

Defense attorneys did not pursue this strategy, and so entrapment will not be allowed to be argued to the jury, the judge said.

Thomas Siver, who represents Michael Null, had filed an objection to the state's evidentiary exhibits, and Judge Hamlyn said Siver's objection was on the record and could be argued further during the trial.

AG prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to stipulate to certain chain of custody issues, which could limit the number of witnesses who will testify and make the trial more efficient, said prosecution team leader, William Rollstin.

"We're in agreement there I think and, to be frank, it should sharpen the issues," Rollstin said.

"We don't feel the need that that's going to be useful to the defense," Damian Nunzio, who represents William Null, said of calling multiple chain of custody witnesses. "We acknowledge that these chain witnesses can sometimes drag things on."

Jury selection in the Antrim County case, with 400 prospective jurors called, is scheduled to begin 8:30 a.m. Monday. It will take place in the Bellaire High School auditorium.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the county's historic downtown courthouse.