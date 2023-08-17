Public will have multiple ways to view kidnap plot trial

Aug. 17—BELLAIRE — Court proceedings in an upcoming trial of three men accused of participating in a plot to kidnap the state's governor, will be open to the public, a judge said, even during expected testimony of undercover agents and confidential sources.

News media will be allowed to livestream the trial, 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn said during a hearing Thursday. And, while it's likely no video or still photography will be allowed of those undercover witnesses, audio will be permitted, Hamlyn said.

"It will not be a full closure of the courtroom," Hamlyn told state prosecutors, "and I know that's not what you're asking, but just so everyone is aware. Under no condition will it be a full closure of the courtroom. Most likely, the determination will be what the least restrictive impact is."

Michigan Assistant Attorney General William Rollstin assured the court no one from that office was asking to limit public access, only to bar images of undercover agents.

Audio recordings will be allowed during all testimony, including testimony of undercover witnesses, the judge said, to which the AG's office had no objection.

Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null have pleaded not guilty to state charges related to the plot — one count of providing material support for an act of terrorism and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of felony.

Jury selection in the Antrim County case, with 400 prospective jurors called, is expected to begin 8:30 a.m. Monday. It will take place in the Bellaire High School auditorium.

Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the county's historic downtown courthouse.