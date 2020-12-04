Midas Gold Provides Corporate Update

  • Six New Directors Appointed to Board of Midas Gold Corp. -

  • Ms. Laurel Sayer Appointed President and CEO of Midas Gold Corp. -

  • Reaffirms Timing for Release of Feasibility Study on Stibnite Gold Project in December -

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Midas Gold Corp. (TSX: MAX) (OTCQX: MDRPF), ("Midas Gold" or the "Company") announced today the transition of five members the Company's current Board of Directors (the "Board") to five new, independent directors who will assist the Company in moving the Stibnite Gold Project (the "Project") through the remaining phase of permitting under the National Environmental Policy Act and into construction and operations. The decision comes as a part of a transition agreement between the Company and Paulson & Co. Inc. ("Paulson"), which owns 44.1% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. As part of the agreement, Stephen Quin has resigned as President, CEO and a director of the Company and has been succeeded by Ms. Laurel Sayer, currently President and CEO of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Midas Gold Idaho, Inc. ("Midas Gold Idaho").

The transition agreement results in the resignation from the Board of the following members: Keith Allred, Jaimie Donovan, Brad Doores, Jon Goode, and Peter Nixon, effective today.

"We are confident in the management team at Midas Gold and the value provided by the Stibnite Gold Project," said Peter Nixon, former Lead Director of Midas Gold. He added, "Today's transition allows the Company to continue to focus on the execution of its business plan, the successful completion of the permitting process, and the Company's continuing efforts to create value for all stakeholders."

"We are grateful for the dedicated service Brad, Jaimie, Jon, Keith, and Peter gave to Midas Gold over the years," said Laurel Sayer, newly appointed President and CEO of Midas Gold. "Their leadership, guidance and commitment to designing a Project that will clean up an abandoned site and benefit the surrounding communities established a strong footing for the Company, which will be critical as the Project moves forward."

In their roles as the remaining two directors of the Company, Marcelo Kim and Chris Papagianis appointed the following five independent directors to fill Board vacancies: Bob Dean, David Deisley, Jeff Malmen, Chris Robison and Alex Sternhell. In addition to being named President and CEO of Midas Gold, Laurel Sayer has also been appointed a director of the Company.

Marcelo Kim said, "We are delighted to welcome Laurel to the role of President and CEO of Midas Gold Corp. Having been the leader of Midas Gold Idaho since 2016, she is a proven leader with a track record of success and has the skills necessary to achieve the Company's strategic objectives."

"The changes implemented today position Midas Gold for the future stages of its development," said Mr. Kim. He added, "We are enthusiastic about the Company's future, are appreciative of the outgoing directors' willingness to facilitate the transition and look forward to working closely and collaboratively with the Company's new independent directors and management team to bring the Project to fruition."

"On behalf of the Company and all its stakeholders, I thank Stephen Quin for his tireless and exemplary service. The Company wishes him well in all his future endeavors," said Mr. Nixon.

Mr. Quin, who has served as President and Chief Executive Officer from the inception of the Company in 2011, will be available to assist the Company over the next three months to ensure a smooth executive transition.

"Stephen set the vision for this Project, he brought together an all-star team and led Midas Gold with integrity. He has provided a foundation that will continue to be the strength of the Project as it moves forward," said Ms. Sayer. "We are forever grateful for Stephen's leadership and will continue to implement his vision of a Project that restores the environment, incorporates the needs and feedback of all stakeholders, and pushes forward a new generation of responsible, modern mining."

The changes announced today will have no impact on Midas Gold's proposed Project or commitments. The Company remains focused on restoring the site, providing Idaho with more than 1,000 direct and indirect family wage jobs and securing America's only domestically mined supply of the critical mineral antimony. The Community Agreement Midas Gold signed with eight of the communities closest to the Project also remains intact.

"Paulson & Co. believes in the Stibnite Gold Project and the Idaho team which has worked diligently to bring it this far," said Mr. Kim. "We know this Project is an enormous opportunity for Idaho and has the potential to establish a new precedent for precious metal and critical mineral development. Developing this Project will provide the financial resources necessary to address the legacy issues that remain at the historical Stibnite Mining District following a century of mining. In addition to cleaning up a brownfield site, the Stibnite Gold Project will reduce America's reliance on foreign sources for antimony, which is critical to the national defense, aerospace, energy (including renewables), and technology industries."

Biographies of the new independent directors added to the Company's board follow. These new directors will join existing directors Marcelo Kim and Chris Papagianis.

  • Bob Dean, who was raised in Idaho and now resides in Boise, has over two decades of experience in business, investment management, corporate finance, and capital markets, having spent over 20 years at Allen & Company. He is currently the Managing Member of Gemstone Capital and Co-Owner of Ada Sand & Gravel, one of the largest independent producers of construction aggregates in Southwestern Idaho. Mr. Dean is a Board Member of Natural Intelligence Systems, Inc., an Advisory Committee Member at Greybull Stewardship, and serves as a Board Member of several non-profits including Trailhead Boise, MoFi, and Ramapo for Children.

  • David Deisley, who resides in Salt Lake City, Utah, most recently led the successful permitting effort for the Donlin Gold Project in Alaska for NovaGold Resources and brings extensive recent permitting experience in the U.S. as well as a wealth of experience in corporate affairs, native/tribal stakeholder engagement, legal governance, litigation, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to his tenure with NovaGold, Mr. Deisley was the Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel for Goldcorp and previously worked at Barrick Gold.

  • Jeff Malmen, a native Idahoan who resides in Boise, is currently the Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for IDACORP and Idaho Power, where he has worked since 2007. In his role, he oversees government and regulatory affairs, corporate communications, and corporate services, including supply chain, real estate and facilities. Prior to that, Mr. Malmen enjoyed a 21-year career in state and federal politics, most recently as Chief of Staff for Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter and Idaho Governor Phil Batt prior to that. He also served as Administrator of the Division of Financial Management for Idaho Governor Dirk Kempthorne. He is the Vice Chairman of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry and Board Member of the Idaho Mining Association.

  • Chris Robison, who resides in Denver, Colorado and was most recently Chief Operating Officer for Newmont Mining, the world's largest gold miner, brings extensive expertise in mining, metallurgy, project development, mine safety, stakeholder engagement, environmental issues, corporate social responsibility, supply chain, mergers and acquisitions, capital investments, business improvement and regulatory issues. Prior to his role at Newmont, Mr. Robison had a distinguished career at Rio Tinto Minerals and Kennecott Utah Copper.

  • Laurel Sayer, based in Boise, Idaho has served as President and CEO of Midas Gold Idaho, since 2016. Before her appointment as CEO, Ms. Sayer served on the Midas Gold Board for two years. Prior to her appointment to the Midas Gold Board, she worked as the executive director of the Idaho Coalition of Land Trusts (ICLT), which is dedicated to supporting and advancing private land conservation in Idaho. Ms. Sayer also spent more than two decades working on policy matters with Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson and Idaho United States Senator Mike Crapo, with an emphasis on natural resource issues.

  • Alex Sternhell, based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, is one of the top Washington strategists and lobbyists helping to shape U.S. public policy as Principal of the Sternhell Group. Mr. Sternhell has more than two decades of experience working on Capitol Hill. He served as the Democratic Deputy Staff Director of and Senior Policy Advisor to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs as well as the Staff Director for the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Securities and Investment. He played a key role in drafting and negotiating nearly every major piece of financial services legislation in recent history, including Sarbanes-Oxley, the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, and Gramm-Leach Bliley.

The Company also announced today that it will hold its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders by April 16, 2021, where all shareholders will be afforded the opportunity to vote on the election of the Company's directors.

Midas Gold continues to advance towards completion of its feasibility study on the Stibnite Gold Project and anticipates issuing the results of the study before the end of the year.

Additional information regarding the transition arrangements announced today is included in the Transition Agreement, which will be filed by Midas Gold on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Midas Gold and the Stibnite Gold Project
Midas Gold Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration and, if warranted, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/midasgoldidaho Twitter: @MidasIdaho
Website: www.midasgoldcorp.com

Forward-Looking Information:
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, next steps and courses of action including actions to be taken in respect of the transition matters outlined herein; the permitting process; the impact on the Company's proposed Project or commitments; the potential for establishing new precedent for mineral development, provision of financial resources to address legacy issues at the Project and reduction of reliance on foreign sources for antimony; and the timing for (i) holding the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders; and (ii) completion of a feasibility study on the Project, including the release of the results thereof. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Midas Gold has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that the current objectives concerning the Project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that the permitting process will proceed in a timely manner and as expected; that agency engagement, cooperation and collaboration will follow the agreed upon and proceed as expected; that the transition matters outlined herein will proceed as expected and will not affect the Company's business or prospects in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Midas Gold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, changes in laws and regulations and changes in the application of standards pursuant to existing laws and regulations which may result in unforeseen results in the review process under the National Environmental Policy Act; risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays in the review process including availability of personnel from the applicable state, federal and local agencies and regulatory bodies (including, but not limited to, future US government shutdowns); risks related to opposition to the Project; risks related to the outcome of litigation and potential for delay of the Project, as well as those factors discussed in Midas Gold's public disclosure record. Although Midas Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Midas Gold and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, Midas Gold does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Midas Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/04/c5986.html

Latest Stories

  • Hong Kong pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai detained for fraud

    The prominent pro-democracy supporter's detention comes a day after several activists were jailed.

  • Feds: Militia leader pointed rifle at officers in Kentucky

    The leader of a pro-gun group that stages armed protests against police violence has been charged with pointing a rifle at federal officers while in Kentucky for a demonstration. John F. Johnson, who calls himself “Grandmaster Jay,” is facing a federal charge of assaulting task force officers. A complaint filed in federal court in Louisville said Johnson pointed a rifle, which had a flashlight mounted to it, at officers who were on a roof in downtown Louisville on Sept. 4.

  • Turkish lira slips as U.S. moves closer to sanctions over S-400s

    Turkey's lira briefly slipped on Friday after U.S. lawmakers included mandatory Turkish sanctions in a defence spending bill that moves Washington a step closer to punishing its NATO ally for buying Russian S-400 missile defences last year. The final version of the $740 billion annual U.S. defence spending legislation would oblige the White House to select from a list of sanctions over the S-400s, which Washington says are incompatible with NATO operations. U.S. President Donald Trump, who is set to step down next month, has said he will veto the bill over separate provisions.

  • Biden reportedly picks Obama veterans for coronavirus czar and surgeon general

    President-elect Joe Biden has settled on a team to lead the U.S. through its biggest ongoing crisis, two people familiar with the decision tell Politico.Jeff Zients, who headed the National Economic Council under former President Barack Obama and is co-chair of Biden's transition team, will reportedly be named the White House's COVID-19 coordinator. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under Obama, will reportedly return to his role with more responsibilities, and Biden's coronavirus advisory board co-chair Marcella Nunez-Smith will get a special role focused on health disparities.Zients "isn't a health care guru, and he's the first to say that," one source close to Biden told Politico. But his managerial experience is seen as an asset as the U.S. prepares to roll out a vaccine and combat the coronavirus-induced economic crisis — "he's essentially playing that role with the transition now," the source said. Zients will reportedly be paired with health experts including Murthy, who has already been a part of Biden's coronavirus plans. Nunez-Smith, a Yale University associate professor of medicine, will meanwhile help address how COVID-19 and other health care issues disproportionately affect people of color.The left wing of the Democratic party isn't expected to be thrilled with Zients' selection, The New York Times reports. Progressive groups such as Revolving Door Project and Justice Democrats have already pointed out his corporate record, and the fact that an anesthesia company managed under the investment firm Zients ran had poor reviews. Under Obama, "his role was essentially to be a management consultant for the executive branch: cutting costs, finding efficiencies and looking at things like a businessman," Revolving Door said in a document about Zients' background.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • VP-elect Harris picks Tina Flournoy to be her chief of staff

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has named Tina Flournoy, a veteran Democratic strategist and aide to the Clintons, as her chief of staff, the transition team announced Thursday. Flournoy's appointment as Harris' top staffer adds to a team of advisers led by Black women. Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, is the nation's first female vice president.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.S. military to keep two larger Afghan bases after drawdown to 2,500

    The Pentagon has approved drawdown plans in Afghanistan that will still keep two larger bases in the country as officials carry out President Donald Trump's orders to slash troop levels to 2,500 by Jan. 15, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday. Trump's post-election decision last month to cut nearly half of the roughly 4,500 troops currently in Afghanistan came before military leaders could devise plans to execute a drawdown, leaving many questions unanswered about the future U.S. military mission after Trump leaves office on Jan. 20. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, offered the first details about the drawdown at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution think tank.

  • Attorney for Jared Kushner and a Trump fundraiser investigated by DOJ in alleged bribery-for-pardon scheme

    The New York Times reported that a lawyer for President Trump's son-in-law was investigated by the Justice Department this summer.

  • Project Veritas’ New CNN Bombshell: Jeff Zucker Thinks Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Crazy’

    Earlier this week, Project Veritas released the first of what it promised would be many shocking revelations from CNN’s internal editorial meetings, which founder James O’Keefe appears to have infiltrated and recorded over the course of several weeks.First, the right-wing group tried to make hay out of the fact that one high-level CNN staffer considered Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be racist—while simultaneously misidentifying the staffer in question. Their latest bombshell? CNN President Jeff Zucker thinks Rudy Giuliani is “crazy.”According to Project Veritas’ website, O’Keefe believes it will be “virtually impossible for the American public to take CNN’s reporting seriously after listening to these tapes.” And yet, once again, nothing that Zucker has said should surprise anyone who has been paying attention to Giuliani, especially in the weeks since Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.“There is a term for what Rudy Giuliani is suspected of being, which is ‘useful idiot,’” a voice identified as Zucker’s can be heard saying in a tape made just a couple of days after the man formerly known as “America’s mayor” started pushing material supposedly obtained from Hunter Biden’s laptop.He goes on to call Giuliani’s efforts to undermine the election a “really important story,” adding, “It gets tied to the Hunter Biden email disinformation campaign. That’s the way we do this, because it’s all tied and part-and-parcel of one. I know Washington is working on putting that all together.”In a more recent call, when another staff member suggests that the “real craziness is the client,” referring to President Trump, “not the lawyers,” the voice ID’d as Zucker agrees before saying, “I think you raise a good point about not just pawning it off on the crazy legal team, but the client is the one who is directing the crazy legal team.”Other comments from Zucker that seem to have outraged Project Veritas concern the baseless allegations of pedophilia against Biden that circulated online, especially among QAnon Facebook groups, in the run-up to the election.“The president of the United States has just retweeted a post accusing Joe Biden of being a pedophile to his 86 million followers which is just beyond,” he says on another tape. “You know it also is just unacceptable that the president of the United States is trafficking in this and doing it.”Once again, an exposé intended to make Zucker and CNN look bad has only revealed that they are simply adhering to reality.Project Veritas’ CNN Sting Uncovers Explosive News That Tucker Carlson Is RacistRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Top Hong Kong politician announces he is living in exile in Denmark and pledges to move to UK

    Former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui has announced he has chosen to go into exile as Beijing intensifies its crackdown on high-profile figures of the former British colony’s pro-democracy movement. Mr Hui, 38, initially fled to Denmark this week where he was joined by his family, but he said he would make his way to the UK to continue his pro-democratic activities. He joins Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong human rights activist now based in London, and a growing diaspora of dissidents who are continuing to advocate for more international pressure on China to allow greater rights and freedoms in the Asian financial hub. “My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration. My only home is Hong Kong which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” said Mr Hui, adding that he would make it his “life mission” to fight for the city’s freedom. “There is no word to explain my pain and it’s hard to hold back tears,” he said as he announced his decision via Facebook. Mr Hui also revealed he had resigned from the opposition Democratic Party of Hong Kong. Last month he was one of 15 legislators who quit the city’s legislative council in protest at Beijing’s decision to oust four colleagues over their political views.

  • Pakistani court declares ex-PM Sharif fugitive from justice

    A top Pakistani court on Wednesday declared the country’s ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who lives in exile in London, a fugitive from justice after he failed to return home to face additional corruption charges. The move by the Islamabad High Court comes months after Sharif was given the chance to voluntarily return home. The next court hearing will be held in a week’s time, when the judges will discuss whether to proceed with the hearings and try Sharif in absentia.

  • Rise in executions in Egypt in past two months: Amnesty

    Egypt executed 57 men and women in October and November, nearly double the 32 people reported in the whole of 2019, Amnesty International said on Wednesday. At least 15 of those executed had been sentenced to death in cases related to political violence following what Amnesty called unfair trials, the London-based human rights group said in a report. "The Egyptian authorities have embarked on a horrifying execution spree in recent months, putting scores of people to death, in some cases following grossly unfair mass trials," said Philip Luther, Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa Research and Advocacy Director.

  • Joe Biden asks Anthony Fauci, the federal coronavirus expert, to become his chief medical adviser

    Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a top official dealing with the pandemic.

  • Michigan judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    A federal judge in Michigan declined to reprimand President Trump's campaign for submitting a court document that opposing lawyers said was purposefully misleading.

  • 6 Republican heavyweights told Politico they're pumped for Trump 2024. 6 were less effusive.

    Several Republican lawmakers are showing enthusiasm for a potential 2024 run from President Trump, Politico reports.Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) went so far as to say he would support Trump's candidacy if he chooses to run, while Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he "should run and would have the support" of the Republican Party.Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.), both of whom have had their names floated as potential presidential candidates, also indicated to Politico that they'd back Trump's effort to return to the White House, as did Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who said the U.S. "would benefit tremendously" from another Trump term. Blackburn, though, is still holding out hope Trump will win his doomed battle to overturn the 2020 results.Not everyone was overtly enthusiastic, however, including some of Trump's notable allies like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who declined to comment. Cotton is another senator many speculate could launch his own bid, so he may be keeping things close to the vest. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), meanwhile, said he doesn't talk about hypotheticals, a point echoed by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Cornyn (R-Texas), and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) may have been the hardest to read. He repeated his opinion that Trump would be the clear favorite if he ran, but didn't hint one way or another how he'd feel about it. "I know it's an interesting story, but I have no idea," he told Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge

  • Minneapolis mayor: Private fund will transform public safety

    Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and local business owners announced plans Thursday to create a private fund for new programs designed to change public safety. There have been numerous calls to transform the Minneapolis Police Department since the May 25 death of George Floyd. Frey said the fund, called the Minneapolis Community Safety Innovation Fund, is a way for the city to make changes without cutting the police force, the Star Tribune reported.

  • Taiwan says trade deal would show U.S. support in face of China pressure

    A bilateral trade deal between Taiwan and the United States would reinforce U.S. support for the democratic island in the face of "unrelenting intimidation" from China, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has long angled for a trade deal with its most important diplomatic and military backer, and in August Tsai announced a relaxation on imports of U.S. pork and beef, removing a stumbling block.

  • Wisconsin court binds Kyle Rittenhouse over for trial on six counts in Kenosha shootings

    Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer offered a preview of the self-defense arguments he will raise at a trial for the Kenosha shootings that occurred in August.

  • Biden says he's concerned about reports Trump is considering preemptive pardons

    President-elect Joe Biden said when it comes to the Department of Justice, he is "not going to be telling them what they have to do and don't have to do."Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were interviewed by CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, and the discussion turned to reports that President Trump is contemplating preemptively pardoning his adult children, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Biden said this "concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks [at] us as a nation of laws and justice."Biden promised that he is "not going to be saying, 'Go prosecute A, B, or C,' I'm not going to be telling them. That's not the role, it's not my Justice Department, it's the people's Justice Department. So the persons or person I pick to run that department are going to be people who are going to have the independent capacity to decide who gets prosecuted, who doesn't."Harris, who once served as California's attorney general, added that the administration will assume that "any decision coming out of the Justice Department ... should be based on the law, it should not be influence by politics, period."More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Trump administration pushes ahead with sale of oil and gas leases in Alaska wildlife refuge Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

  • Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee

    Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons on Thursday, one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands. The biggest blaze began late Wednesday as a house fire in Orange County's Silverado Canyon, where gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). The fire grew to more than 11 square miles (29 square kilometers) and blanketed a wide area with smoke and ash.