Public notified on relocation of convicted sexual offender to Willmar, Minnesota

Sep. 1—WILLMAR

— Willmar Police notified the community on Aug. 29 on the status of a convicted sexual offender, assigned a Level 3 risk, who had previously lived in Willmar.

Kody Bernard Wollschlager, 28, was officially registered at a different address on Aug. 17. He was

previously released from prison

Jan. 30, 2023, after serving his sentence.

According to a news release from Chief Jim Felt, Wollschlager was convicted of engaging in sexual contact, including penetration, against a known adult female.

Wollschlager has served his sentence and is transitioning into the community.

He is not under supervision, but because his listed status is homeless, he will be required to check in with law enforcement frequently and follow stricter guidelines, according to a post on the Willmar Police Department's

Facebook page

.

Defendants assigned a Level 3 risk level are considered to be the highest risk to re-offend, and broad public notification of their release is allowed.

According to the release, "This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public."

Willmar police can't direct where Wollschlager resides or not. The department also can't direct where Wollschlager works or goes to school.

The release further states, "Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered individual is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime."