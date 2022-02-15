Public officials owe it to Ne Mexicans to pass crime legislation

Having been in law enforcement for more than 27 years now, I have seen firsthand the impact that violent crimes have on New Mexicans. These crimes tear families apart, victimize our most vulnerable, discourage people from moving to our state, and leave lasting trauma in our communities. While my career has been largely in the Albuquerque area, this is not a problem relegated to the metro area alone. I can tell you: New Mexicans are sick and tired of crime, regardless of which community they call home.

For that matter – I am too.

As families in New Mexico know, reducing crime is not just about law enforcement and the criminal justice system. That is why this administration has a demonstrated commitment to public safety as is evident by the investment in law enforcement services: a state-of-the art forensic laboratory, funding for law enforcement support positions, and intelligence-led policing.

And while legislators have made some encouraging investments in tackling the problem this year, including providing significant funding for law enforcement recruitment and retention, it is critical that legislators pull together to get common-sense and effective legislation across the finish line.

One of our biggest priorities is coming down hard on violent crime and repeat offenders.

We are aggressively pursuing legislation to curb the possession of firearms to address, head on, those who arm themselves while committing crime and, in some cases, violent felony offenses.

In addition, curbing the statute of limitation on second-degree murder is a priority that is seeing bipartisan support.

These issues warrant our full attention, a fact that this administration recognizes, as does expanding the existing crimes of felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and modifying sentencing enhancement for brandishing, possessing, using or discharging a firearm.

Keeping violent offenders in jail pending a trial is strongly favored by the public. New Mexicans understand that keeping dangerous defendants who pose an unacceptable risk to the community behind bars keeps us all safe.

Story continues

The public is demanding action to address crime in New Mexico – and rightly so. Let’s come together on these issues – but time is short: The opportunity to act on these measures will end in a few days when the 2022 Legislature adjourns. I encourage New Mexicans to contact their legislators and ask them to support these critical bills.

No New Mexican deserves to be the victim of a violent crime, and we as public officials owe it to them to do everything we can to protect families and communities.

This article originally appeared on Ruidoso News: Public officials owe it to Ne Mexicans to pass crime legislation