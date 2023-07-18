What public officials are saying about Illinois Supreme Court ruling on SAFE-T Act

Advocates and elected officials remained divided over the law ending Illinois’ cash bail system as the Illinois Supreme Court released a ruling Tuesday.

In a 5-2 decision handed down on partisan lines, the justices decided the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T, Act is constitutional and can take effect in 60 days.

Here’s what public officials had to say about the ruling:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker

“I’m pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act and the elimination of cash bail. We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail. My thanks to Attorney General Raoul’s office and the many people who worked tirelessly over the last months to defend these important reforms. I look forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly and our many other partners as we transition to a more equitable and just Illinois.”

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton

“Today’s decision by the Illinois Supreme Court upholding the passage of the SAFE-T Act is a major step in the right direction on our journey to justice. All along, our goal has been to right the wrongs of policies that have disproportionately harmed Black, Brown and low-income Illinoisans while, at the same time, bolstering public safety by building a system that centers on accountability and fairness.

“The amount of money in one’s bank account should never be the determining factor of whether they should be released or detained while awaiting trial. To do so does nothing but criminalize poverty and this disproportionately impacts marginalized communities. Today’s victory is thanks to the hard work of Governor Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul’s office, the General Assembly, and the many advocates who have been tirelessly fighting for years for true community safety. We have made great strides, and we are forging ahead.”

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

“I am pleased — although not surprised — that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. The court’s decision today holds — as my office has consistently advocated — that the General Assembly had the authority to eliminate cash bail and replace it with a system in which people are detained pending trial only if they pose a threat to the public or are a flight risk. And it rejects the plaintiffs’ argument that courts must retain the authority to set cash bail free of legislative regulation — an argument that would have called into question decades of criminal justice reforms in our state.

“Someone’s experience with the criminal justice system should not vary based on their income level. The SAFE-T Act was intended to address pervasive inequalities in the criminal justice system, in particular the fact that individuals who are awaiting criminal trials — who have not been convicted of a crime and are presumed innocent — may spend extended periods of time incarcerated because they cannot afford to pay cash bail. The law ensures that the decision about whether people are detained pending trial is not based on whether they can afford to pay for their release.

“With the court’s decision today, the elimination of cash bail will soon take effect. Other parts of the act, not challenged by the plaintiffs, also remain in effect and will have a positive impact within the state. This includes my office’s authority to conduct pattern-and-practice investigations of civil rights violations by law enforcement and improvements to the police officer certification process that create uniformity for departments across the state, promote professionalism in law enforcement and increase transparency.

“Attorneys from my office have spent many months defending the SAFE-T Act’s constitutionality in courtrooms throughout Illinois against meritless challenges. I am proud of their dedication and appreciate their service to the people of Illinois.”

State Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville

“I voted against eliminating no-cash bail when this law passed in 2021. The Illinois Supreme Court’s decision to support the elimination of cash bail will set criminals free that should otherwise remain behind bars. I am very disappointed with the ruling made by the Illinois Supreme Court Democrat majority that was elected by Governor Pritzker. I have always stood with our police and will always back the men and women that wear the badge each day to help keep our communities safe.”

State Rep. Amy Elik, R-Alton

“This ruling will put many detained criminals back on the streets much faster without having to post cash bail. I am disappointed in today’s Illinois Supreme Court ruling on the SAFE-T Act which ties the hands of judges and law enforcement, and does not support crime victims. I will continue to work with my colleagues in the General Assembly to enact laws that support law enforcement and keep our communities safe.”

State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro

“I am extremely disappointed by the Court’s ruling. Throughout the past few years, we have seen Democratic lawmakers prioritize the needs and wants of criminals within our judicial system over those of their victims and those seeking to protect them.

“Today’s ruling upholds that twisted and abhorrent mindset. The people of our state will be less safe once this Act takes full effect all across Illinois this September. And the further erosion of public safety that will undoubtedly follow will be all thanks to the Majority Party and this ruling.”

Illinois Senate Republican Leader John Curran, R-Downers Grove

“The long divisive court process instigated by the Democrat’s rushed reform of our criminal justice system opposed by nearly all Illinois law enforcement officials and states attorneys has now concluded with a divided Supreme Court Ruling.

“The legislature should finally heed the concerns of law enforcement, judges and their communities and immediately return for a special session to properly address the SAFE-T Acts’ negative impact on the public before this ill-conceived statute goes into effect in 60 days.

“While no person should be held in jail or let free because of their economic circumstances, the SAFE-T Act handcuffs law enforcement and judges making it more difficult for them to combat violent crime.

“It is possible to reform our cash bail system while keeping our communities safe and the legislature should return immediately to ensure that public safety is in no way jeopardized by the implementation of this reckless legislation before it takes effect.”

Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Chris Southwood

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court confirms Illinois’ status as the state of lawlessness and disorder. The court ignored the pleas of nearly every prosecutor in the state of Illinois, Democrat and Republican, that the elimination of cash bail will put dangerous criminals back on the street, instead of keeping them in jail or forcing them to post cash bail as they await trial. Many of those offenders will commit crimes again within hours of their release. And who will have to arrest those offenders again and again? The police officers whose jobs have been made immeasurably more difficult by all of the new anti-law enforcement measures that are in place. Today’s ruling is a slap in the face to those who enforce our laws and the people those laws are supposed to protect.”

Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez

“Today’s ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court is a victory in the fight for a fairer criminal justice system. For too long, our pretrial detention system has prioritized wealth over public safety, and ending cash bail in Illinois is crucial to ending unjust criminalization of poverty. I’m grateful to the governor and attorney general for their unwavering commitment to building a more equitable Illinois for all.”

Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities, Inc. President and CEO Joel K. Johnson

“The Illinois Supreme Court’s SAFE-T Act ruling expands access to pretrial freedom, freedom that allows individuals to prepare their legal defense while securing community-based behavioral health care that they may need, but which is rarely found in jail. TASC is eager to work with the SAFE-T Act’s legislative champions — State Senators Elgie Sims and Robert Peters and State Representative Justin Slaughter — to ensure full implementation of a statewide community-based pretrial service network.”

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Illinois

“Today, the Illinois Supreme Court erased the rights of crime victims by upholding the Pritzker SAFE-T Act, which will release dangerous prisoners onto our streets and make it even harder for law enforcement to protect our communities.

“By ending cash bail and ordering the release of dangerous criminals, JB Pritzker has made our neighborhoods and our families less safe in his desperate attempt to make Illinois more radical than California so that he can run for President.

“Our state’s attorneys are warning that almost HALF of inmates currently in jail could be released under the SAFE-T Act, which is why 100 out of 102 State’s Attorneys opposed the bill. Please pray for crime victims and our police officers as they face the latest danger unleashed by JB Pritzker’s radical pro-crime agenda.”