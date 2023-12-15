Public pay averages $100K in Westchester, tops in NY. But statewide, fewer fill those jobs

Public payrolls have been shrinking across New York, with local governments and school districts outside New York City shedding about 50,000 jobs since the economic meltdown that ended in 2009, according to a new report by the state Comptroller's Office.

Cops are earning the most by far among municipal employees, with an average salary of around $112,000 in 2022. But there were 2,900 fewer of them last year than in 2007, a nearly 12% drop, the report found.

Community colleges lost around 2,400 employees, down 20%.

Another 11,000 jobs disappeared from the fields of public welfare, hospitals and health care.

The report, which mined U.S. Census Bureau data for its findings, attributes those declines to two cataclysms: the Great Recession, which stretched from the end of 2007 to the middle of 2009; and the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020 and lingered into last year.

"Although these numbers rebounded slightly in 2022 after a substantial decline in 2021 in the wake of the pandemic, there remains a level of uncertainty as to what future workforce numbers will look like, especially as federal pandemic relief payments phase out," the authors wrote.

Among their findings: public employees in Westchester County earned $100,000 on average in 2022, the highest of the 57 counties outside New York City. Second and third place went to neighboring Putnam County ($99,000) and Rockland County ($93,000).

Those averages put public salaries in the Lower Hudson Valley suburbs higher than Long Island's. The averages were $92,000 in Nassau County and $91,000 in Suffolk County.

Last year's inflation spike eroded recent income gains, the report found. As a result, average earnings climbed just 2.1% over the 15-year study period, from 2007 to 2022, after being adjusted for inflation.

County governments, which accounted for about 20% of the 452,000 public jobs in 2022, saw their workforces shrink by 17%, a much steeper decline than those for cities, towns, villages and special districts. The report didn't include state and federal employees or New York City workers.

The state Association of Counties, which represents the 57 counties outside New York City, sounded an alarm in response to the report, saying that sharply shrinking county payrolls reflect a growing desperation to fill vacant positions.

"For all of our governments to serve residents effectively and efficiently, we need qualified and dedicated public employees," Stephen Acquario, the association's executive director, said. "While counties' commitment to serving the public remains unwavering, there are significant obstacles in workforce retention and recruitment for public service.”

One factor not examined in the report is the privatization of county-run nursing homes, a trend that began before the study period and contributed to the 24% drop in public health care workers since 2007.

After police officers, the public employees with the highest average salaries in the report were firefighters ($91,300), teachers ($85,726) and jail workers ($81,911).

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY public workforces shrunk by 50,000 jobs since 2009, report finds