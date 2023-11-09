Public comment period open for sidewalk project

Nov. 9—CHILLICOTHE — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation — District 9's Planning Department, the district's Environmental Office seeks public input for a sidewalk improvement project in the village of South Point in Lawrence County.

It is proposed to construct sidewalks on portions of Solida Road, Ninth Street and Park Avenue, in the Village of South Point. The project includes constructing new sidewalks on Park Avenue, from Auburn Avenue eastward to Ninth Street, on Ninth Street from Park Avenue southward to Solida Road and on Solida Road from just east of Brubaker Drive eastward to the property at 423 Solida Road.

The project length is approximately 4,600 linear feet. Some curb ramps will be constructed, and some driveways and driveway aprons will be constructed/reconstructed to allow for continued access to driveways.

The project will require approximately 0.352 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located in residential and business properties.

The project will require approximately 0.363 acres of temporary right-of-way. The temporary right-of-way is located in residential and business properties.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project. The roadways will be opened for the duration of the project.

The ODOT District 9 Utilities Coordinator determined the utilities within the project area that are likely to be impacted are water, electric, gas and telephone. The coordination is ongoing and will be completed after stage 3 plans.

The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent local. The environmental commitment date is Jan. 1, 2024. The project is currently expected to be awarded July 1, 2025.

Written comments should be submitted by Dec. 1, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.