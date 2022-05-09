Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Public Policy Holding Company, Inc.'s (LON:PPHC) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. operates as an advisory company. The UK£157m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$1.2m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$770k, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Public Policy Holding Company will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Public Policy Holding Company, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$18m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 46%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Public Policy Holding Company's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 2.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

