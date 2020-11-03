Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the Middle East and North Africa Post COVID-19

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the Middle East and North Africa 2021 and beyond - MEED Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Modern infrastructure and world-class public services are central to the national visions being pursued across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena), as governments try to meet the needs of growing populations. Equally important, is the goal to grow private sector participation in driving growth and creating jobs.



Executed properly, public private partnerships (PPP) will deliver these goals. PPPs provide a model that allows governments to continue developing strategic projects and services without the need to increase direct state capital spending.



At the same time, a reliable flow of well-structured, commercially attractive PPP projects will stimulate private investment and ensure that strategic performance targets to improve services and reduce waste are achieved.



But despite these compelling selling points, PPPs largely have failed to gain traction in the region outside the electricity sector, where modular construction, sovereign offtake guarantees, and long-term feedstock supply agreements reduce complexity and risk.



The New Normal



There are many reasons for the slow adoption of PPPs in the Mena region. Lack of supportive legal and institutional frameworks. Lack of capacity. Lack of track record. Failure to provide bankable projects that are attractive to investors. And so on. But the biggest factor has been a lack of political will to move to PPP. There has been no urgent need to hand over state assets to private developers.



This picture has changed. Since 2015, oil prices have hit the revenues of oil producing countries, particularly those in the GCC.



In 2020, COVID-19 applied breaking strain to the regional economies, and traditional public spending trends is being reviewed and cut back. Historically governments have invested heavily into infrastructure projects and public assets such as hospitals, schools, transport and more. Post-COVID-19 world, new forms of project finance are required.



Governments across the region are turning their focus to alternative project finance solutions, and PPP contracts are taking shape.



The report identifies a pipeline 242 PPP projects worth an estimated $223bn being developed.



These include schools projects in Saudi Arabia, healthcare in Kuwait and water and power projects in Qatar. In early 2020, Abu Dhabi announced its intention to tender US$2.7 billion in PPP projects to finance and operate new social, municipal and transportation assets.



Bankable projects



It will not be easy, and the latest push towards PPP must avoid the pitfalls of the past to succeed. Selecting appropriate and bankable projects will be key, as will building up institutional capacity and developing a body of skilled civil servants.



This report is the latest premium market intelligence report from MEED Insight. It provides a comprehensive review of the region's growing PPP market and assesses the outlook, opportunities and challenges for PPP in the region.



Covering 14 markets in the Mena region, PPP in the Middle East and North Africa 2021 assesses the legal and institutional frameworks that are being set up to support PPPs.



It examines the PPP project pipeline in each country and considers the political, economic and commercial challenges involved in contracting successful PPP projects.



Scope of the report:



Covers 14 country markets, including Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, UAE

Examines the plans for PPP in all sectors including education, healthcare, housing, power, transport, wastewater and water

Details of the pipeline of over 242 current and planned PPP projects

Examines the history of PPP projects in the region

Assesses PPP investment and contracting opportunities in the region

An update on progress on existing PPP projects

As assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on PPP plans

Explains PPP legal and institutional frameworks in the region

Details key clients and PPP projects sponsors

Details of PPP central units and PPP legislation



Key Topics Covered:



1. PPP moves forward amid COVID crisis



2. Gulf-GCC regional summary



3. PPP in Bahrain



4. PPP in Iran



5. PPP in Iraq



6. PPP in Kuwait



7. PPP in Oman



8. PPP in Qatar



9. PPP in Saudi Arabia



10. PPP in the UAE



11. Levant



12. PPP in Jordan



13. PPP in Lebanon



14. North Africa



15. PPP in Algeria



16. PPP in Egypt



17. PPP in Morocco



18. PPP in Tunisia



19. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ll59



