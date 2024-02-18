Public programs set for Van Scott Nature Reserve on weather, fish, pond life

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy has announced various community programs hosted in March and April talking about the weather, fish biology and pond critters.

Programs are held at the Van Scott Nature Reserve, 571 Perkins Pond Road, Beach Lake.

Space is limited for each program and advance registration is required. Children must be accompanied by an adult to attend any of these programs.

What’s the Weather?

Saturday, March 16, 1 to 2 p.m.

Learn about the fascinating world of weather. Explore the intricacies of weather formation, discover its effects on human decisions, and examine the impact it has on wildlife and our shared natural environment. Join the conversation where we unravel the mysteries of weather and its influence on the natural world.

The event fee is $5 for Conservancy members or $10 for non-members. Kids 12 and under are free.

The 144-acre Van Scott Nature Reserve, near Beach Lake, Pa., is the home of the Delaware Highlands Conservancy. There are over three miles of nature trails through meadows and forest along with two ponds, a creek and wetlands, open daily to the public. The meadows provide important habitat for birds and pollinators like butterflies and bees.

The Biology of Fish

Saturday, March 23, 3 to 4 p.m.

Learn all about fish, from the different categories of fish you might catch on your hook to exactly how they move and behave in the water. Take a deeper look into the anatomy and world of fish.

The event fee is $5 for Conservancy members or $10 for non-members. Kids 12 and under are free.

“Over and Under the Pond” and craft

Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join the Conservancy’s Education and Volunteer Coordinator Rachel Morrow as she reads the story “Over and Under the Pond” by Kate Messner and learn all about animal life in and around the water. Following the reading, create a small craft to take home.

The event fee is $15 for the first child and adult, $3 for each additional child and $2 for each additional adult.For program details and to register, visit DelawareHighlands.org/events or call Education and Volunteer Coordinator Rachel Morrow at 570-226-3164 ext. 2.

The non-profit Delaware Highlands Conservancy works in partnership with landowners and communities to protect the natural heritage and quality of life of the Upper Delaware River region. For more information, call 570-226-3164/845-583-1010 or visit DelawareHighlands.org.

