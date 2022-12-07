The Public Record

ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

Brandi Nicole Hopkins, 31, of 8118 Old U.S. Highway 64, Lexington was charged with felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell of distribute methamphetamines, misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax); misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, $7,500 secured bond, Dec. 30

Joseph Lackey, 23, of 3108 Wayne Ave., High Point, was charged with felony destroying criminal evidence, felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor sexual battery, no bond, Dec. 28.

Kerry Lamar Sheppard, 55, of 440 Old Buggy Trail, Lexington, was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor interfering with emergency communication, no bond, Dec. 28.

William Anthony Stewart, 41, of 339 Robbins Lane, Lexington, was charged with felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale or distribution of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $10,000 secured bond, Dec. 30.

Jeffery Bryan Wooten, 49, of 235 Cornflower Ln, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Dec. 30.

Chasity A. Bradshaw, 30, of 327 Walker St., Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance (fentanyl), felony possession of methamphetamine, $2,000 secured bond, Dec. 28.

Shakeem Latif Peterson Brock, 27, of 2412 S. Holden Rd, Apt. A, Greensboro, was charged felony possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), $2,000 secured bond, Dec. 28.

Lloyd Greer Buchanan, Jr., 41, of 236 Phillips Lane, Lexington, was charged with felony obtaining property under false pretenses, misdemeanor second-degree trespass, $500 secured bond, Dec. 28.

Oscar Bustamante, 47, of 5908 St. Frances Dr., Charlotte, was charged with felony larceny remove/destroy anti-theft control device, $1,000, Dec. 28

Mark Lee Tysinger, 53, of 250 E. Holly Grove Road, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 unsecured bond, Dec. 30

Zytae Tyshawn Baskins, 27, of 910 Richland St., High Point, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, $20,000 secured bond, Jan. 11.

Jason Kendal Furr, 38, of 1597 Holloway Church Rd., Lexington, was charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, $5,000 secured bond, Dec. 16.

Nyeila Mejiza McArthur, 26, of 915 Blair St., Thomasville, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, written promise, Jan. 4.

Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, of 8 Covey Ct., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, $7,500 secured bond, Jan. 9.

Blake Richard Baker, 37, of 109 Walton Road, Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property, $10,000 unsecured bond, Jan. 19.

Hykwon Lavonte Gooden, 26, homeless of Lexington, was charged with felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device, $1,500 secured bond, Dec. 8.

Wesley Odell Adams, 45, of 303 Spring Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury, $80,000 secured bond, Dec. 13.

Brian Demond Streater, 47, of 813 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Apt. 3, Thomasville, was charged with felony assault, $40,000 secured bond, Dec. 13.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: The Public Record