The Public Record: Dec. 17

Public Records

ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

Deandre Marque Aki Kearns, 23, of 13 Cedar Branch Drive, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana, misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale or distribution of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $50,000 secured bond, Jan. 11

Tammy Edwards Oxendine, 55, address not provided, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance (suboxone), misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Percocet), misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (clonazepam), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $4,500 secured bond, Jan. 5.

James Richard Thomas, III, 36, of 407 W. Fifth Ave., Lexington, was charged with felony larceny by employee, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 5.

Justin Douglas Cranford, 26, of 2592 Johnsontown Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor no operator's license, misdemeanor aggressive driving and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce, $8,000 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Chasity Aileen Bradshaw, 30, of 327 Walker St., Thomasville, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license, $7,500 secured bond, Jan. 9.

Janet Lee Freeman, 61, of 214 Brencomb Dr., Winston-Salem, was charged with felony obtaining property under false pretense, $10,000 secured bond, Jan. 10.

James Adam Penland, 34, of 3721 Friendship Church Road, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 24.

Claude Ray Thomas, 37, of 149 Clifford Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of heroin, $10,000 unsecured bond, Feb. 1

Patrick Montre Woods, 33, of 779 Young Mill Road, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license, $10,000 unsecured bond, Jan. 10.

Thomas Henry Baker, Jr., 52, of 406 Hoover Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $500 secured bond, Jan. 10.

Daniel Joseph Bowen, 30, of Lexington was charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, $100,000 secured bond, Jan. 9.

Wesley Curtis Carter, 34, of 2495 Thomas Road, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half ounce and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 10.

Ivey Michael Prescott, 46, of 1449 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor assault on a female, no bond, Jan. 10.

Jason Emery Robinson, 26, of 560 Arrington Dr., Lexington, was charged with felony interfering with an electric monitoring device, felony larceny, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 3.

Jimmy Darrell Steward, 42, of 339 Robbins Lane, Lexington, was charged with felony assault by strangulation, no bond, Jan. 12.

Santana Monique Reaves, 34, of 817 Carrieland Drive, Apt. F, Greensboro, was charged with felony assault on emergency personnel, misdemeanor assault on a government official and misdemeanor resisting arrest, $15,000 secured bond, Jan. 9 (Alamance County).

Michael Dean Johnson, 41, of 884 West Center Street Ext., Lexington, was charged with felony identity theft, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor giving fictitious information to a law enforcement officer, $10,000 secured bond, Jan. 13.

Christopher Jevon Watkins, Jr., 31, of 704 Burgin St., Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $2,500 secured bond, Jan. 25.

Kristin Nicole Hurley, 28, of 6018 Muddy Creek Road, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 12.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

On Dec. 8 a 2013 Black Kaufman trailer valued at $1000 was reported stolen from a storage area on Aycock Drive owned by the City of Lexington. It was believed to have been stolen within the past two weeks.

On Dec. 7, an 80-year-old reported that at approximately 1 p.m. on that date two unknown suspects gained access to her vehicle which was parked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Health Lexington Medical Center and stole her personal possessions, including a set of dentures valued at $2,000; medication valued at $400, cash valued at $80 and clothing and accessories valued at $150.

On Oct. 8, a Lexington citizen reported finding a .22 revolver of unknown make and model in their new residence. The person turned the weapon over to law enforcement.

On Dec. 10 at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 38-year-old female reported the theft of a purse from her shopping cart while she was at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Lexington. The purse contained a $850 money order, cash valued a $100 and a Samsung cell phone valued at $150.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: The Public Record: Dec. 17