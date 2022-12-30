The Public Record: Dec. 30

Public Records

ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

Shyanne Adoria Gonzalez, 21, of 130 Hankins Dr., Lexington, was charged with felony larceny of chose in action, felony obtain property under false pretenses and felony uttering forged endorsement, $15,000 unsecured bond, Feb. 2.

Michael Ryan Hall, 34, of 258 Palomino Trail, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 unsecured bond, Jan. 26.

Alicia Dondrell Hughes, 36, of 406 Holt St., was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 unsecured bond, Jan. 19.

Alisha Dawnielle Samuels, 38, of 708 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (MDMA), misdemeanor carrying concealed gun, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana paraphernalia, $7,500 unsecured bond, Jan. 23.

Adrianna Danyell Crooks, 44, of 104 Bradford Drive, Salisbury, was charged with felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale or distribution of controlled substances, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor expired registration/tag, $10,000 secured bond, Jan. 19.

Steven Ray Baldwin, 44, of 384 Harris Drive, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 25.

Kate Ellen Cole, 29, of 3802 Laurel Forest Court, Colfax, was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 18.

Stephanie Lynn Foster, 47, of 360 Pope Moore Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 31.

Stephanie Lynn Foster, 47, of 360 Pope Moore Road, Thomasville, was served a felony fugitive warrant out of Greenville, S.C. for failure to appear for charges of felony possession of crack cocaine and felony possession of methamphetamines, $15,000 secured bond, Dec. 22.

Kenneth Ray Haden, 41, of 8413 Adkins Road, Colfax, was charged with two counts of felony receiving stolen goods/property, $7,500 secured bond, Jan. 3.

Victoria Carmel Hayden, 46, of 175 Shaw Lane, Lexington, was charged with two counts of felony receiving stolen goods/property, $7,500 secured bond, Jan. 3.

John Junior Prevatte, 50, of 410 Rosewood Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony sexual assault, $100,000 secured bond, Jan. 12.

Amanda Chene Outen, 34, of 6634 Cedarberry Road, Trinity, was charged with felony embezzlement, felony financial card theft, felony identity theft and financial card fraud, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 11.

