The Public Record: Feb. 17

Public Records

ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

Judy Ann Hardin, 46, of 5 th Avenue, Lexington, was charged with felony forgery of an instrument, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony habitual larceny, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, $10,000 secured bond, March 1.

Donna Michelle James, 49, of 263 Myers Drive, Lexington, was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, $15,000 secured bond, March 13.

Charles Augusta Kropria, 56, of 702 Westchester Drive, High Point, was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, $10,000 secure bond, March 22.

Teddy Ray Marlow, 48, homeless of Lexington, was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering, $15,000 secured bond, March 13.

Ronald Dale Shipwash, Jr., 24, of 7018 Reddy Foxx Lane, Thomasville was charged with two counts of felony failure to appear, $20,000 secured bond, Feb. 20.

David Lee Heath, II, 24, of 118 Estates Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize and/or injure, misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor domestic criminal trespassing, no bond, March 8.

James Pickett, 34, of 4319 Waynick Meadow Road, Asheboro, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, March 8.

Larry Phillips, 37, homeless of Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Feb. 27.

Charles Anthony Branham, 31, of 200 Wafford Road, Lexington, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, March 7.

Michael Jeffrey Luther, Jr., 51, of 233 Woodhill Drive, was charged with felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, no bond, March 7.

Danny Eugene Knight, 60, of 2517 Oxford Circle, Lancaster, SC, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $1,000 unsecured bond, March 9.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: The Public Record: Feb. 17