The Public Record: Jan. 14

ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

Kenneth Denard Brown, 58, homeless of Lexington, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor open container violation, two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor failure to heed light/siren, $5,000 secured bond, Feb. 6.

Kenneth Denard Brown, 58, homeless of Lexington, was charged with felony habitual larceny, felony habitual misdemeanor assault, felony common law robbery, felony identity theft, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor assault on a female, $15,000 secured bond, Feb. 6.

Hoyle Thomas Leonard, 35, of 410 Hoyle Grubb Lane, Lexington, was charged with felony assault causing serious injury, $25,000 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Skyler Braxton King, 27, of 201 Arthur Drive, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, no bond, Feb. 15.

Landis Hucks Mitchell, Jr., 24, of 1192 Jacob St., Thomasville, was charged with four counts of felony obtaining property under false pretense, $5,000 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Avione Linquad Webb, 35, of 722 Salem St., Apt. 1G, Thomasville, was charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and misdemeanor domestic criminal trespass, no bond, Feb. 15.

Arthur Charles Paul Braddock, 53, of 1498 E. Holly Grove Road, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 secured bond, Feb. 3.

Timothy Avra Boone, 50, of 5711 Marty Lane, Clemmons, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor first-degree trespass entering/remain, $2,500 unsecured bond, Feb. 15.

Kevin Borges-Soto, 35, of 212 S. Payne St., Apt. B Lexington, was charged with felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-once and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $2,000 secured bond, Feb. 15.

Randy Hunt Butler, 34, of 1263 Hill Road, Lot 18, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 unsecured bond, Feb. 1.

Marvin Lewis Saunders, Jr., 35, of 23 Second Ave., Apt. A, Thomasville, was charged with felony forced breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny all other, misdemeanor damage to real property, misdemeanor forced breaking and entering, misdemeanor resisting arrest, $18,500 secured bond, Feb. 10.

Marvin Lewis Saunders, Jr., 35, of 23 Second Ave., Apt. A, Thomasville, was charged with two counts of felony failure to notify change of address as a sex offender, $100,000 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Amanda Rominger, 29, of 2202 Center Road, Booneville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 unsecured bond, March 9.

John Francis Odell, Jr., 39, of 1110 Cold River Run Road, Westfield was served a felony fugitive warrant for grand larceny out of Virginia $10,000 secured bond, Dec. 30.

Marc Ian Anderson, 37, of 21 East Side Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,500 secured bond, Feb. 15.

Elizabeth Cathrine Byerly, 34, of 950 Decker Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,500 secured bond, Feb. 15.

Eric S. Nicholson, 50, homeless of Thomasville, was charged with felony attempted obtaining property under false pretense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Jason William Rogers, 31, homeless of Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,500 secured bond, Feb. 15.

Cody Williams, 30, 180 Link Circle, Lexington, was charged with felony discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling with the intent to produce/incite fear, $25,000 secured bond, Feb. 2.

Taylor Reid Farabee, 31, of 4 Forest Road, Lexington, was charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, felony breaking and entering, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and misdemeanor communicating threats, $20,000 secure bond, Feb. 6.

Omar Darquay Alston, 38, of 191 Oakview Road, Linwood, was charged with felony larceny and felony obtaining property under false pretenses, $10,000 secured bond, Feb.6.

Franklin Capes Bledsoe, Jr., 46, of 1491 Jerusalem Road, Lexington, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $5,000 secured bond, Feb. 3.

James Wade Byrd, 43, of 293 Sunset Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light, $1,000 secured bond, Feb. 3.

Hector Manuel Cibrian, 22, of 19 Hillside Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, $1,000 secured bond, Feb. 3.

Wisdom Milea Hairston, 19, of 123 Jackson Square Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony larceny by employee, $5,000 unsecured bond, Feb. 6.

Fernando Jonathan Malo, 26, of 19 Hillside Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Psilocybin mushrooms), misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $500 secured bond, Feb. 3.