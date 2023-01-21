The Public Record: Jan. 21

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

Gary Andrew Warren, 43, of 6670 Wright Road, Lot 1, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), misdemeanor no liability insurance, misdemeanor revoked/suspended tag and misdemeanor fictitious title/registration, $2,500 unsecured bond, Feb. 2.

Anthony Montrez Smith, 39, of 11 Jennings St., Apt. D, Thomasville, was charged with felony breaking and entering to terrorize/injure, felony second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor communicating threats, no bond, Feb. 8.

Tommy H. Suom, 28, of 1105 Eleanor Drive, Lexington, was charged with two counts to fail to register as a sex offender and felony failure to report new address as a sex offender, $25,000 secured bond, Jan. 30.

Mauricio Lopez Ramos, 33, of 5968 Boulder Drive, Archdale, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property, $5,000 secured bond, Feb. 15.

Oswaldo Lopez Hernandez, 21, of 1004 White St., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 17.

Stephen Bryant Thomas, Jr., 34, of 304 Rosemary Drive, Lexington, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking cocaine, felony possession of marijuana and felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, $500,000 secured bond, Jan. 24.

Jamie Danielle Swink, 35, of 1147 Old Silver Hill Road, Lexington, was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver MDPV, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl), felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance (oxycodone), felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Psilocybin mushrooms), felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax), $250,000 secured bond, March 6.

Jamey Dwayne Potts, 45, of 300 W. Sixth Ave., Lexington, was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering,

Kashina Nicole Howell, 45, of 107 East First Ave., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 secured bond, Feb. 10.

James Felix Gregg, 28, of 308 Culbreth Ave., Thomasville, was charged with felony breaking/entering to terrorize/injure and misdemeanor assault on a female, no bond, Jan. 30.

James Timothy White, 36, of 258 Palomino Trail, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, $50,000 secured bond, Jan. 25.

Taylor Denae Wagner, 20, of 604 Price Road, Apt. 604, Lexington, was charged with felony embezzlement, $1,500 secured bond, Feb. 6.

Jason Maurice Paris, 33, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam), misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor injury to real property, $10,000 secured bond, Feb. 16.

Mark Winston Ritter, 41, of 358 Chase Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $52,500 secured bond, Feb. 15.

Curtis Doyle Watts, Jr., 39, homeless of Lexington, was charged with felony failure to register as sex offender, $25,000 secured bond, Feb. 6.

Kenneth Denard Brown, 58, homeless of Lexington, was charged with felony habitual larceny, felony common law robbery, felony habitual misdemeanor assault, felony identity fraud, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor resisting arrest, $15,000 secured bond, Feb. 6.

Shawnda Alynne McKnight, 50, of 305 Leonford St., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,500 unsecured bond, Feb. 3.

Terry Ray Potts, II, 23, of 482 Lyons Drive, Clemmons, was charged with felony breaking and entering/force entry, felony larceny all other and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license, $10,000 secured bond, Feb. 6.

Terry Lynn Cheek, 36, of 1508 Summer Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of heroin, misdemeanor breaking and entering, $5,500 unsecured bond, Feb. 13.

Brandi Nicole Hopkins, 32, of 8118 E. Old U.S. Highway 64, Lexington, was charged with three counts of felony larceny, felony obtain property under false pretense, $15,000 unsecured bond, Feb. 14.

Emmanuel Xavier Lewis, 23, of 870 Pitts St., Apt. 1, Winston-Salem, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor discharging a firearm in the city, misdemeanor hit/run leaving scene of property damage, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, $7,500 secured bond, Feb. 10.