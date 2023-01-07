The Public Record: Jan. 6

Public Records

ARRESTS

The following people were arrested on felony charges by law enforcement agencies in Davidson County, and, unless noted otherwise, were either placed in the Davidson County Detention Center or released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Lexington District Court on the date given:

Daryl Lewis Lyerly, 42, of 243 Helen Drive, Linwood was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 24.

Bryan Stiltner, 30, of 216 High Bluff Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction (sawed-off shotgun), two counts of altering/removing the serial number on a gun, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 23.

Danielle Nicole Tussey, 32, of 230 Charlotte Drive Ext., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises (marijuana), misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 23.

Kendall Taylor Rogers, 28, of 101 Cannon St., Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, $2,000 secured bond, Jan. 25.

Bryant Thomas Black, 33, of 12641 N.C. Highway 8, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 23.

Jalin Maurice Culbertson, 18, of 729 W. 13 th St., Lexington, was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell or delivery marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $3,500 secured bond, Jan. 17.

Jamie D’Quan Collins, 28, of 212 Agner Lane, Lexington, was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $1,000 secured bond, Jan. 25.

Brian Chadrakuar, 35, of 15 Memorial Park Drive, Apt. F, Thomasville, was charged with two counts felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), two counts felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale or distribution of a controlled substance, $40,000 secured bond, Jan. 25.

Ronald Justin O’Kelly, 36, of 312 W. Eighth Ave., Lexington was charged with felony possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, $10,000 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Jacob Storm Guy, 21, of 612 Ford St., Lexington, was charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle parts, misdemeanor forced breaking and entering, $30,000 secured bond, Jan. 23.

Robert Irving Morgan, III, 37, of 31 Goodluck Drive, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $7,500 secured bond, Jan. 11.

Robert Lee Robinson, Jr., 25, of 717 Hyde St., Apt. A, Lexington, was charged with felony identity theft, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) and misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce,

Christian Chase Parker, 23, of 3828 Beaty Road, Gastonia, was charged with felony assault by strangulation and misdemeanor assault on a female, no bond, Jan. 26.

John Francis O’Dell, 39, of 1110 Cold River Run Road, Westfield, was served a felony fugitive warrant out of Montgomery County in Virginia for felony grand larceny of a vehicle, $10,000 secured bond, Dec. 30.

Grayland Kennel, 66, of 118 Pond St., Lexington, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $2,500 secured bond, Jan. 25.

Jessica Nicole Bice, 31, of 309 Walnut Grove Road, Lexington, was charged with felony assault causing physical injury to detention employee, $5,000 secured bond, Jan. 27.

Denard LaVincent Fuller, 34, of 81 Jamaica Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, three counts of misdemeanor hit/run leaving scene with property damage, misdemeanor open container alcohol, misdemeanor driving with a revoked license and misdemeanor reckless driving with wanton disregard of safety, $20,000 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Brian Alexander Rose, 54, of 5637 Gallimore Town Road, Trinity, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to a half-ounce and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, $2,500 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Marvin Lewis Saunders, Jr., 35, of 153 Texas Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony failure to report new address as a sex offender and felony failure to register as a sex offender, $100,000 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Marvin Lewis Saunders, Jr., 35, of 153 Texas Drive, Lexington, was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and misdemeanor injury to personal property, $12,500 secured bond, Feb. 1.

Anthony Leevern McIntyre, Jr., 31, of 404 Frank Hulin Road, Lexington, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon, $25,000 secured bond, Feb. 16.

Amanda Rominger, 29, of 2202 Center Road, Booneville, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, $2,000 unsecured bond, March 9.

LARCENIES

The following larcenies more than $1,000 were reported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington Police Department:

On Dec. 17 at approximately 8 p.m., a Lexington resident reported the theft of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruz valued at $7,000 from a house on Mitchell Drive.

On Dec. 22 a victim reported the theft of a 2012 Nissan Altima valued at $5,000 from a residence on Raeford Ave. The owner was notified of the theft by her insurance company after the vehicle was involved in a traffic accident.

On Dec. 22 a victim reported the theft of various electronics and household items valued at $2,100, including an Xbox system, controllers and games; cash and alcohol from an apartment on Link Circle.

On Dec. 23, a man reported that between 9 and 9:30 p.m. someone removed his pit-bull/husky mix dog from his vehicle located at the Walmart on Lowes Blvd.

On Dec. 26, a woman reported at approximately 11 a.m. a person she knows stole her PlayStation 5, valued at $2,400, from a residence on W. 13th Street.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: The Public Record: Jan. 6