PUBLIC RECORD: Nov. 25, 2023

Nov. 25—MARRIAGE DISSOLUTIONS

Stephanie McNamara, of Syracuse, and Ryan McNamara, of Syracuse, filed Nov. 14

Minique Lashae Taylor, of Elkhart, and Gary James Taylor, of Elkhart, filed Nov. 15

Celeste N. Barton, of Goshen, and Colton M. Barton, of Elkhart, filed Nov. 16

Robert Franklin Gunnoe, III, of Goshen, and Jennifer Leanne Gunnoe, of Elkhart, filed Oct. 31.

Latrecia R. Riley, of Elkhart, and Corzell D. Riley Jr., Avondale, Arizona, filed Nov. 3.

Andrea Slabaugh, Millersburg, and Aaron Slabaugh, Millersburg, filed Oct. 18

Bettia M. Johnson, Goshen, and David C. Johnson, Goshen, filed Oct. 27

Samantha Minegar, Middlebury, and Robert Baer, Wakarusa, filed Oct. 27

Natasha Kauffmann, Goshen, and Aaron Kauffmann, Elkhart, filed Oct. 17

Philip L. Clauser, Nappanee, and Leslie N. Clauser, Peru, filed Oct. 27

McKenzie Beiler, Middlebury, and Jeffrey Beiler, Goshen, filed Oct. 5

Hollyann Lambdin, Goshen, and Curtis Lambdin, Goshen, filed Oct. 6

Kayla M. Ritchie, Goshen and Ryan J. Ritchie, Middlebury, Oct. 12

Freddie DeMetz, Goshen, and Tianna DeMetz, Goshen, filed Oct. 13