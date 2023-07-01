Public Records

Jul. 1—Criminal charges filed in Pontotoc County District Court from 12 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, through 12 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023.

FELONIES

Kenneth Michael McCullough, 31, Maud, exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult.

Susan Diane Hess, 60, Ada, bringing contraband into a jail.

Mark Allen Crow, 47, Stonewall, third-degree burglary.

Joshua N. Burgos-Irizarry, 27, Forest Hill, Texas, larceny of merchandise from retailer.

Daniel Lee Fogelson, 38, Ada, domestic abuse — assault and battery.

MISDEMEANORS

Shaun Paul Andrews, 36, Ada, reckless conduct with a firearm.

Austin Adela, 51, Ada, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Dawn Marie Bell, 49, Ada, public intoxication.

Christian C. Bowman, 40, Stonewall, assault and battery.

Jonathan Douglas Buretta, 21, Atoka, driving while under the influence of drugs.

Jeremy Wayne Chance, 42, Ada, driving while impaired.

Codie Joshua Gallardo, 31, Ada, domestic violence in the presence of a minor.

Rodney Zack Howard, 57, Allen, carrying firearm while under the influence.

Kendra Sue Ellen Johnson, 30, Ada, possession of marijuana and obstruction of officer.

Deken Lee Olham, 39, Ada, obstructing officer.

Tabatha Lindsey Whittington, 39, Ada, embezzlement.