Public Records: Coshocton County Real Estate Transfers

Property Transfers

Oct. 30

794 Betty Gwinn-Hall to Joshua Mount, 333 S. Ninth St., Coshocton, $140,000

795 Marcos DeJesu and Jo DeJesu to Alisha Kenney, 430 N. 10th St., Coshocton, $140,000

796 Aaron Yoder and Matthew Miller to Bluegrass Meadows LLC, 78.66 acres, Township Road 443, Parcel: 013-00000957-00, Jackson Township, $480,000

797 Monroe and Miriam Weaver to Circle Y Acres LLC, 1605 Skyline Heights, Coshocton, $380,800

Oct. 31

798 Robert Spitler to Brandon Selders, Parcels: 044-00000585-18/19, Airy View Heights, Coshocton, $34,000

Nov. 1

799 Horizon Properties II LLC to Mac's Convenience Stores LLC, 327 North Main St., West Lafayette, $498,681

800 Coshocton Christian Tabernacle Inc. to Gentlebrook Inc., Parcel: 035-00000080-13, U.S. 36, Coshocton, $750,000

801 CDAR Holdings LLC to Universal Estates LLC, Minerals Only, Parcels: 021-00000738-09/12, Township Road 118, Coshocton, $52,855

802 Eric Baker to Anthony Carter, 17869 Township Highway 347, Coshocton, $20,000

803 Corbin and Renart Wright to Evergreen Estate Management LLC, 43943 County Road 19, Coshocton, $175,000

804 Randy Hoop to Steven Hoop, Parcels: 013-00000351/350-00, 044-00000252/83-00, Ohio 16, Coshocton, $163,010

805 Clarence and Diana Cognion to Russell and Linda Fitzer, 324 N. 13th St., Coshocton, $168,000

806 Judith Fesler to Jay Millward, 2129 S. Ninth St., Coshocton, $50,000

807 Harold Duncan to Dan and Freida Miller, Parcel: 027-00000101-03, 4.426 acres, New Castle Township, $48,000

808 Kim Bennington to Jerry and Lois Lower, 59507 and 59469 County Road 2, Bakersville, and 26827 Township Road 246, Newcomerstown, $500,000

809 Mahlon and Kristina Raber to Conrad and Joann Kline, Parcels: 018-00001610-00, 018-00000463-02, Township Roads 124 and 158, West Lafayette, $509,642.80

810 Charm Real Estate LLC to Conrad and Joann Kline, Parcel: 018-00001610-00, Township Road 159, 74.028 acres, West Lafayette $15,357.20

Nov. 2

811 Glenn Carpenter to Sampson Trubee, 610 Vine St., Coshocton, $115,000

812 Thomas Holman to Roman and Lidia Miller, 19522 Township Road 411, Coshocton, $60,000

813 Sheriff Crawford to Marty Yoder, Parcel: 021-22200038-00, Ohio 541, Linton Township, $81,100

814 Diana and James Arnold, Paul and Gloria Cornell to Mark and Denise Arnold, Parcels: 027-00000051/897-00, Township Road 1246, New Castle Township, $35,815

815 Deborah Boal to Duane and Ruby Miller, 39007 County Road 41, Warsaw, $610,000

816 JJ Detweiller Enterprises Inc. to Joseph Bornhorst, Parcel: 003-00000537-20, 5.255 acres, County Road 54, Lot 4, Davis Farm, Bedord Township, $19,500

817 Inheritance Assets LLC to EJB Property Group LLC, 531 Main St., Coshocton, $175,000

818 Casey Brian Wilson to David Stone, 128 West Main St., Warsaw, $75,000

Nov. 3

819 Andy and Nettie Yoder to Emanuel and Mary Yoder, Parcel: 008-00000584-02, Township Road 231, Baltic, $263,750

820 Andy and Nettie Yoder to Eli and Mary Miller, Parcel: 008-00000584-03, Township Road 231, Baltic, $164,880

821 Lance and Angela Mitchell to Taylor Yoder, Parcel: 040-00000130-03, Township Road 65, Coshocton, $90,000

822 John and Christine McCleary to Richard II and Emily Miller, Parcel: 020-00000500-00, Fair Street, West Lafayette, $10,630

823 Walhonding Valley Sand and Gravel Co. to John Eddy, 33449, Township Road 518, Walhonding, $81,700

Nov. 6

824 Elrox Company LLC to Elrox Company LLC - Everence Foundation Unique Assets LLC, GIFT - 32425 Township Road 368, Coshocton, $481,020

825 Matthew and Amanda Mullins to Broker Solutions Inc., 1388 S. 13th St., Coshocton, $155,100

826 Stanley Underwood to Jason and Jodi Rowland, 2064 Atwood Terrace, Coshocton, $284,900

827 Thomas and Misty Vankuren to Benjamin and Michelle Hostetler, 55774 U.S. 36, Fresno, $500,000

828 Stubbs and Davis Asset Management LLC to Darien Arron, 935 Oak Ave., Coshocton, $55,000

829 Samantha and Benjamin Castle to David George Jr., 19233 Township Road 1501, Coshocton, $347,474

830 Paul and Elsie Yoder to Aden and Mary Raber, 49744 Township Road 215, Fresno, $235,449.50

Nov. 7

831 Michael and Erika Doyle to Christopher and Tiffany Wilson, 214 Second St., Warsaw, $56,840

832 Lookout Land Investing LLC to John and Kyle Shaw, Parcel: 013-00001569-00, 0.53 acre, County Road 23, Coshocton, $12,000

833 Monroe and Miriam Weaver to Kenneth and Sonya Moore, 1605 Skyline Heights, Coshocton, $105,000

Nov. 8

834 Sherry Coleman, Robin Potts and Amy Taylor to Raymond and Lisa Yoder, Parcel: 042-00000105-05, White Eyes Township, $258,000

835 Sheriff Crawford to Rodney Brown (Mad Mae Properties), 615 Elm St., Coshocton, $25,000

836 Rayan Properties Ltd. to James Williams, 1319 S. 15th St., Coshocton, $122,000

Nov. 9

837 JJ Detweiller Enterprises Inc. to Carman Parker, 34203 Township Road 373, 5.929 acres, Perry Township, $14,900

838 Kent and Sarah Kovacevich to Tucker Journey 16627 County Road 436, Dresden, $125,000

839 Andy and Nettie Yoder to Wayne and Sara Miller, Parcel: 008-00000584-04, Township Road 231, Baltic, $122,880

840 Diane Smith to Annie Shepherd, 850 Main St., Coshocton, $89,822

841 Tammra Pepping to Bryon Porter, 721 S. Eigth St., Coshocton, $70,000

Nov. 13

842 Walhonding Valley Sand and Gravel Co. to Cornerstone Crushing LLC, 0 Township Road 518, Walhonding, $450,000

843 Fry Rentals LLC to EJB Property Group LLC, 397 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton, $81,200

844 Fry Rentals LLC to EJB Property Group LLC, 901 Chestnut St., Coshocton, $81,050

Nov. 14

845 Lookout Land Investing LLC to Steven and Bobbie Cain, 44742 County Road 23, Coshocton, $20,000

846 Lee and Trudy Cahill to Jacob Zeigler, Parcel: 018-00000469-00, 0.60 acre, East Fourth Street, West Lafayette, $15,000

847 Kenneth Kantner to Carl Stevens, 1304 Cemetery Road, Coshocton, $15,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Oct. 30

E564 Kevin Hanzie to Jenelle Pamer and Kyler Hanzie, 48519 Township Road 377, Coshocton

E565 Skipped

Nov. 1

E566 Camilla Donley to Michael and Ericka Doyle, 214 Second St., Warsaw

E567 Jennifer Huebner to Mark Huebner, 1265 Vine St. and Ohio 541, Coshocton

E568 Parallel Investments Inc. to Joseph and Marlene Griffith, 115 3rd St., Coshocton

E569 Charm Real Estate LLC to Charm Real Estate LLC, 52712 Township Road 159, West Lafayette

E570 Skipped

Nov. 1

E571 Kelly and Annette Boals to April Boals, Parcel: 013-00000162-00, 2.5279 acres, County Road 6, Coshocton

E572 Mary Dobson to John and Melissa Dobson, 25938 County Road 10, Fresno

E573 James and Miranda Snow to James Snow, 38135 County Road 33, Warsaw

E574 Susie Raber to Halifax Historical School LLC, Parcel: 008-000000099-00, Township Road 89, Crawford Township

E575 Skipped

Nov. 6

E576 Stanley and Linda Underwood to Stanley Underwood, 2064 Atwood Terrace, Coshocton

Nov. 7

E577 Candis Miller to Paul Miller, Oil and gas rights only, Parcels: 029-00000024/25-00, 029-00001266-00, County Rod 254 and 9 and Ohio 751, Oxford Township

E578 Sheriff Crawford to Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation, Parcel: 043-15102078-00, Fourth Street, Coshocton

E579 Heath Miller to Neal and Karma Miller, 402 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton

E580 Raymond Smart to Andrew and Aaron Smart, 22700 Ohio 751, West Lafayette

E581 Michelle Geog to Caleb Geog, 1406 Adams St., Coshocton

E582 David and Joy Smith to David and Joy Smith, 148 West Pleasant St., Coshocton

E583 Richard Cutshall to Paulet Cutshall, 25344 Township Road 201 and 936 Chestnut St., Coshocton

Nov. 8

E584 Barbara Hahn to Donald Hahn, 404 West Main St., West Lafayette

E585 Edith Farver to Nicole Farver, 614 Highland Blvd., Coshocton

E586 John Aucker to Deborah Baker, 15360 County Road 4, Dresden

E587 Parallel Investments Inc. to Joseph and Marlene Griffith, 849 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton

Nov. 9

E588 Douglas and Laura Pickett to Laura Pickett, Parcels: 033-00000335-01, 03,3-00000084-00, 033-00000334-05, 033-00000093-00, Ohio 206, et. al., Tiverton Township

E589 John and Denise Swanson to Winding Fork LLC, 19640 County Road 80, Warsaw

E590 John Ringwalt Sr. to Norma Ringwalt, 113 Main St., Warsaw

E591 Helen Conrad to Helen Conrad, 24554 County Road 24, Coshocton

Nov. 13

E592 Betty Fee to Peggy Fee, 24260 Township Road 1169 and Township Road 1210, Coshocton

Nov. 14

E593 Lewis Terrell to Anne Terrell, 2035 Atwood Terrace, Coshocton

E594 Phillip and Carolyn McElfresh to Dylan McElfresh, 53230 Township Road 166, West Lafayette

E595 Jon Olinger to Baxter Olinger, Parcels: 042-00000304/305/737-00, White Eyes Township

E596 Jon Olinger to Don Olinger, Parcel: 042-00000304-00 (Part), White Eyes Township

E597 Jon Olinger to Jon Olinger, Parcel: 042-00000304-00 (Part), White Eyes Township

E598 Jon Olinger to Jon and Angie Olinger, Parcel: 042-00000304-00 (Part), White Eyes Township

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Public Records: Coshocton County Real Estate Transfers