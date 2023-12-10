Public Records: Coshocton County Real Estate Transfers
Property Transfers
Oct. 30
794 Betty Gwinn-Hall to Joshua Mount, 333 S. Ninth St., Coshocton, $140,000
795 Marcos DeJesu and Jo DeJesu to Alisha Kenney, 430 N. 10th St., Coshocton, $140,000
796 Aaron Yoder and Matthew Miller to Bluegrass Meadows LLC, 78.66 acres, Township Road 443, Parcel: 013-00000957-00, Jackson Township, $480,000
797 Monroe and Miriam Weaver to Circle Y Acres LLC, 1605 Skyline Heights, Coshocton, $380,800
Oct. 31
798 Robert Spitler to Brandon Selders, Parcels: 044-00000585-18/19, Airy View Heights, Coshocton, $34,000
Nov. 1
799 Horizon Properties II LLC to Mac's Convenience Stores LLC, 327 North Main St., West Lafayette, $498,681
800 Coshocton Christian Tabernacle Inc. to Gentlebrook Inc., Parcel: 035-00000080-13, U.S. 36, Coshocton, $750,000
801 CDAR Holdings LLC to Universal Estates LLC, Minerals Only, Parcels: 021-00000738-09/12, Township Road 118, Coshocton, $52,855
802 Eric Baker to Anthony Carter, 17869 Township Highway 347, Coshocton, $20,000
803 Corbin and Renart Wright to Evergreen Estate Management LLC, 43943 County Road 19, Coshocton, $175,000
804 Randy Hoop to Steven Hoop, Parcels: 013-00000351/350-00, 044-00000252/83-00, Ohio 16, Coshocton, $163,010
805 Clarence and Diana Cognion to Russell and Linda Fitzer, 324 N. 13th St., Coshocton, $168,000
806 Judith Fesler to Jay Millward, 2129 S. Ninth St., Coshocton, $50,000
807 Harold Duncan to Dan and Freida Miller, Parcel: 027-00000101-03, 4.426 acres, New Castle Township, $48,000
808 Kim Bennington to Jerry and Lois Lower, 59507 and 59469 County Road 2, Bakersville, and 26827 Township Road 246, Newcomerstown, $500,000
809 Mahlon and Kristina Raber to Conrad and Joann Kline, Parcels: 018-00001610-00, 018-00000463-02, Township Roads 124 and 158, West Lafayette, $509,642.80
810 Charm Real Estate LLC to Conrad and Joann Kline, Parcel: 018-00001610-00, Township Road 159, 74.028 acres, West Lafayette $15,357.20
Nov. 2
811 Glenn Carpenter to Sampson Trubee, 610 Vine St., Coshocton, $115,000
812 Thomas Holman to Roman and Lidia Miller, 19522 Township Road 411, Coshocton, $60,000
813 Sheriff Crawford to Marty Yoder, Parcel: 021-22200038-00, Ohio 541, Linton Township, $81,100
814 Diana and James Arnold, Paul and Gloria Cornell to Mark and Denise Arnold, Parcels: 027-00000051/897-00, Township Road 1246, New Castle Township, $35,815
815 Deborah Boal to Duane and Ruby Miller, 39007 County Road 41, Warsaw, $610,000
816 JJ Detweiller Enterprises Inc. to Joseph Bornhorst, Parcel: 003-00000537-20, 5.255 acres, County Road 54, Lot 4, Davis Farm, Bedord Township, $19,500
817 Inheritance Assets LLC to EJB Property Group LLC, 531 Main St., Coshocton, $175,000
818 Casey Brian Wilson to David Stone, 128 West Main St., Warsaw, $75,000
Nov. 3
819 Andy and Nettie Yoder to Emanuel and Mary Yoder, Parcel: 008-00000584-02, Township Road 231, Baltic, $263,750
820 Andy and Nettie Yoder to Eli and Mary Miller, Parcel: 008-00000584-03, Township Road 231, Baltic, $164,880
821 Lance and Angela Mitchell to Taylor Yoder, Parcel: 040-00000130-03, Township Road 65, Coshocton, $90,000
822 John and Christine McCleary to Richard II and Emily Miller, Parcel: 020-00000500-00, Fair Street, West Lafayette, $10,630
823 Walhonding Valley Sand and Gravel Co. to John Eddy, 33449, Township Road 518, Walhonding, $81,700
Nov. 6
824 Elrox Company LLC to Elrox Company LLC - Everence Foundation Unique Assets LLC, GIFT - 32425 Township Road 368, Coshocton, $481,020
825 Matthew and Amanda Mullins to Broker Solutions Inc., 1388 S. 13th St., Coshocton, $155,100
826 Stanley Underwood to Jason and Jodi Rowland, 2064 Atwood Terrace, Coshocton, $284,900
827 Thomas and Misty Vankuren to Benjamin and Michelle Hostetler, 55774 U.S. 36, Fresno, $500,000
828 Stubbs and Davis Asset Management LLC to Darien Arron, 935 Oak Ave., Coshocton, $55,000
829 Samantha and Benjamin Castle to David George Jr., 19233 Township Road 1501, Coshocton, $347,474
830 Paul and Elsie Yoder to Aden and Mary Raber, 49744 Township Road 215, Fresno, $235,449.50
Nov. 7
831 Michael and Erika Doyle to Christopher and Tiffany Wilson, 214 Second St., Warsaw, $56,840
832 Lookout Land Investing LLC to John and Kyle Shaw, Parcel: 013-00001569-00, 0.53 acre, County Road 23, Coshocton, $12,000
833 Monroe and Miriam Weaver to Kenneth and Sonya Moore, 1605 Skyline Heights, Coshocton, $105,000
Nov. 8
834 Sherry Coleman, Robin Potts and Amy Taylor to Raymond and Lisa Yoder, Parcel: 042-00000105-05, White Eyes Township, $258,000
835 Sheriff Crawford to Rodney Brown (Mad Mae Properties), 615 Elm St., Coshocton, $25,000
836 Rayan Properties Ltd. to James Williams, 1319 S. 15th St., Coshocton, $122,000
Nov. 9
837 JJ Detweiller Enterprises Inc. to Carman Parker, 34203 Township Road 373, 5.929 acres, Perry Township, $14,900
838 Kent and Sarah Kovacevich to Tucker Journey 16627 County Road 436, Dresden, $125,000
839 Andy and Nettie Yoder to Wayne and Sara Miller, Parcel: 008-00000584-04, Township Road 231, Baltic, $122,880
840 Diane Smith to Annie Shepherd, 850 Main St., Coshocton, $89,822
841 Tammra Pepping to Bryon Porter, 721 S. Eigth St., Coshocton, $70,000
Nov. 13
842 Walhonding Valley Sand and Gravel Co. to Cornerstone Crushing LLC, 0 Township Road 518, Walhonding, $450,000
843 Fry Rentals LLC to EJB Property Group LLC, 397 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton, $81,200
844 Fry Rentals LLC to EJB Property Group LLC, 901 Chestnut St., Coshocton, $81,050
Nov. 14
845 Lookout Land Investing LLC to Steven and Bobbie Cain, 44742 County Road 23, Coshocton, $20,000
846 Lee and Trudy Cahill to Jacob Zeigler, Parcel: 018-00000469-00, 0.60 acre, East Fourth Street, West Lafayette, $15,000
847 Kenneth Kantner to Carl Stevens, 1304 Cemetery Road, Coshocton, $15,000
Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees
Oct. 30
E564 Kevin Hanzie to Jenelle Pamer and Kyler Hanzie, 48519 Township Road 377, Coshocton
E565 Skipped
Nov. 1
E566 Camilla Donley to Michael and Ericka Doyle, 214 Second St., Warsaw
E567 Jennifer Huebner to Mark Huebner, 1265 Vine St. and Ohio 541, Coshocton
E568 Parallel Investments Inc. to Joseph and Marlene Griffith, 115 3rd St., Coshocton
E569 Charm Real Estate LLC to Charm Real Estate LLC, 52712 Township Road 159, West Lafayette
E570 Skipped
Nov. 1
E571 Kelly and Annette Boals to April Boals, Parcel: 013-00000162-00, 2.5279 acres, County Road 6, Coshocton
E572 Mary Dobson to John and Melissa Dobson, 25938 County Road 10, Fresno
E573 James and Miranda Snow to James Snow, 38135 County Road 33, Warsaw
E574 Susie Raber to Halifax Historical School LLC, Parcel: 008-000000099-00, Township Road 89, Crawford Township
E575 Skipped
Nov. 6
E576 Stanley and Linda Underwood to Stanley Underwood, 2064 Atwood Terrace, Coshocton
Nov. 7
E577 Candis Miller to Paul Miller, Oil and gas rights only, Parcels: 029-00000024/25-00, 029-00001266-00, County Rod 254 and 9 and Ohio 751, Oxford Township
E578 Sheriff Crawford to Coshocton County Land Reutilization Corporation, Parcel: 043-15102078-00, Fourth Street, Coshocton
E579 Heath Miller to Neal and Karma Miller, 402 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton
E580 Raymond Smart to Andrew and Aaron Smart, 22700 Ohio 751, West Lafayette
E581 Michelle Geog to Caleb Geog, 1406 Adams St., Coshocton
E582 David and Joy Smith to David and Joy Smith, 148 West Pleasant St., Coshocton
E583 Richard Cutshall to Paulet Cutshall, 25344 Township Road 201 and 936 Chestnut St., Coshocton
Nov. 8
E584 Barbara Hahn to Donald Hahn, 404 West Main St., West Lafayette
E585 Edith Farver to Nicole Farver, 614 Highland Blvd., Coshocton
E586 John Aucker to Deborah Baker, 15360 County Road 4, Dresden
E587 Parallel Investments Inc. to Joseph and Marlene Griffith, 849 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton
Nov. 9
E588 Douglas and Laura Pickett to Laura Pickett, Parcels: 033-00000335-01, 03,3-00000084-00, 033-00000334-05, 033-00000093-00, Ohio 206, et. al., Tiverton Township
E589 John and Denise Swanson to Winding Fork LLC, 19640 County Road 80, Warsaw
E590 John Ringwalt Sr. to Norma Ringwalt, 113 Main St., Warsaw
E591 Helen Conrad to Helen Conrad, 24554 County Road 24, Coshocton
Nov. 13
E592 Betty Fee to Peggy Fee, 24260 Township Road 1169 and Township Road 1210, Coshocton
Nov. 14
E593 Lewis Terrell to Anne Terrell, 2035 Atwood Terrace, Coshocton
E594 Phillip and Carolyn McElfresh to Dylan McElfresh, 53230 Township Road 166, West Lafayette
E595 Jon Olinger to Baxter Olinger, Parcels: 042-00000304/305/737-00, White Eyes Township
E596 Jon Olinger to Don Olinger, Parcel: 042-00000304-00 (Part), White Eyes Township
E597 Jon Olinger to Jon Olinger, Parcel: 042-00000304-00 (Part), White Eyes Township
E598 Jon Olinger to Jon and Angie Olinger, Parcel: 042-00000304-00 (Part), White Eyes Township
