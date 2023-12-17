Public Records: Coshocton County Real Estate Transfers

Nov. 15

848 Stephen and Sylvia Durham to Richard and Amy Conwell, 16181 Township Road 1390, Frazeysburg, $67,670

849 Edward and Mary Hershberger to Willis and Lena Hershberger, 30707 Township Road 213, Fresno, $410,000

850 Mark and Esta Raber to Levi and Laura Troyer, Parcel: 042-00000282-02, 2.779 acres, Township Road 186, Fresno, $80,000

851 Mark and Esta Raber to John, Amanda and Benjamin Yoder, David Jeter Parcel:: 04200000280-06, Township Road 186, Fresno, $126,022.50

852 Edward Canfield to K and B Lumber Ltd., 27693 Township Road 100, Newcomerstown, $560,000

853 Wendy and Chad Guilliams to Alexander and Lauren Cotton, 6840 Township Road 118, Kimbolton, $380,000

854 Aaron and Ruby Troyer to Mahlon, Anna and Karen Burkholder, Parcel: 008-00000080-00, Ohio 643, Baltic, $5,000

855 Eli and Verna Hochstetler to Tiverton Tiber Ltd., Parcel: 006-00000235-00, 156.723 acres, Clark Township, $137,406.67

Nov. 16

856 David Best to Ken Kantner, 508 Adams St., Coshocton, $17,000

857 Larry and Jane Olinger to Larry Olinger, 53258 County Road 227, Fresno, $73,965

Nov. 17

858 Daugherty Farms Land LLC to Adam Fischer, 39860 County Road 41, Warsaw, $13,640

859 Daniel and Emmy Troyer to Andy Raber, Parcels: 009-00000106-01, 042-00000465-03, Ohio 93, Fresno, $191,186.63

Nov. 20

860 Mark and Esta Raber to Michael and Miriam Yoder, 52213 Township Road 186, Fresno, $350,000

861 Daniel and Emmy Troyer to Jeremy Troyer, Parcels: 009-00000106-00, 042-00000465-01, Ohio 93, Fresno, $157,875

862 Mitchell Compton to Nicholas, Jennifer and Richard Flowers, 45759 County Road 58, Coshocton, $54,000

863 Kyler and Nakesha Henderson to Marie Stufflebean, 27600 County Road 24, Warsaw, $247,500

864 Owen Yoder to Andrew and Barbara Yoder, Parcel: 023-00000079-06, Township Road 209, Coshocton, $249,345

865 Sally Yoder to Robin and Kimberly Jones, Parcel: 018-00001457-01, Edwards Street, West Lafayette, $20,000

Nov. 21

866 David and Carma Rodgers to Ryan Guilliams, Parcel: 018-00000358-00, Ohio 93, West Lafayette, $26,250

867 Kristopher Hains to Mirror Image Properties LLC, 641 Elm St., Coshocton, $72,000

868 Elrox Company LLC and Everence Foundation to Unique Tusco Forestry LLC, 32425 Township Road 368, 40 acres, Coshocton, $400,000

869 Susan Whited to Shane and Shannon Grant, 301 North George St., West Lafayette, $149,900

870 T-5 Rentals LLC to Matthew and Susan Green, 45445 County Road 19, Coshocton, $29,000

871 Edge Equity LLC to Joseph and Noah Raber, 0 Ohio 93, Kimbolton, $29,900

Nov. 22

872 Vincent Ryder to Gary and Sheila Loomis, 7 acres, Parcel: 033-00000130-03, County Road 401, Warsaw, $50,000

873 McBride Family Farms LLC to Oak and Ivy Woodlands LLC, Parcels: 041-00000021-00, 039-00000007-00, County Road 6, Dresden, $1,249,900

874 McBride Minerals LLC to Oak and Ivy Woodlands LLC, Parcels: 041-00000021-01, 039-00000007-01, County Road 6, Dresden, $50,100

875 Atlee and Ida Troyer to Dennis and Lena Troyer, 31744 and 31746 Township Road 227, Fresno, $150,000

876 Steven Shoults to Paul and Sara Yoder, 29620 County Road 22, Warsaw, $31,105

877 Carol and Thomas Wolfe, Sharon and William Sampsel to Christina Corbett, 200 Market St., Coshocton, $149,000

878 Joseph and Marlene Griffith to Alyson and Brock Gamble, 849 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton, $78,787

879 EDH Real Estate LLC to MDW Rentals LLC, 606 S. Second St., Coshocton, $245,000

880 Mark and Rebecca Vandenberg to Christopher O'Neall, 16832 Township Road 287, Conesville, $265,377

881 William and Jane Seal to Michelle Seal, 37880 Township Road 437A, Dresden, $223,000

882 Gene and Dianne Brugger to Timothy Fisher, 219 S. Third St., Coshocton, $80,100

883 Sheriff Crawford to Tim Fisher, 209 Mill St., Warsaw, $50,500

884 Rolling Farms Inc. to Don Mason, Parcel: 031-00000358-00, County Road 18, Warsaw, $185,790

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Nov. 16

E599 Kodie and Sarah Hutchinson to KJH, 1659 Pleasant Valley Drive, Coshocton

Nov. 20

E600 Michael Casey to Michael Casey and Amy Casey, 56323 Township Road 172, Fresno

E601 Edith Laughlin to Carol Wolfe, Sharon Sampsel and David Laughlin, 200 Market St., Coshocton

Nov. 21

E602 Rose Heacock to Gina Smith and Dana Harold, 22104 County Road 254, West Lafayette

E603 Shirley Smith to Wayne Smith, 31713 Ohio 93 and Ohio 93, Fresno

E604 Patricia Hughes to Shelby Lumbatis, 24827 County Road 24, Coshocton

E605 Harco Ltd. to Harco Realty Ltd., Parcel: 043-00005787-00, 3.756 acres, N. 15th Street, Coshocton

