Public Records: Coshocton County Real Estate Transfers
Nov. 15
848 Stephen and Sylvia Durham to Richard and Amy Conwell, 16181 Township Road 1390, Frazeysburg, $67,670
849 Edward and Mary Hershberger to Willis and Lena Hershberger, 30707 Township Road 213, Fresno, $410,000
850 Mark and Esta Raber to Levi and Laura Troyer, Parcel: 042-00000282-02, 2.779 acres, Township Road 186, Fresno, $80,000
851 Mark and Esta Raber to John, Amanda and Benjamin Yoder, David Jeter Parcel:: 04200000280-06, Township Road 186, Fresno, $126,022.50
852 Edward Canfield to K and B Lumber Ltd., 27693 Township Road 100, Newcomerstown, $560,000
853 Wendy and Chad Guilliams to Alexander and Lauren Cotton, 6840 Township Road 118, Kimbolton, $380,000
854 Aaron and Ruby Troyer to Mahlon, Anna and Karen Burkholder, Parcel: 008-00000080-00, Ohio 643, Baltic, $5,000
855 Eli and Verna Hochstetler to Tiverton Tiber Ltd., Parcel: 006-00000235-00, 156.723 acres, Clark Township, $137,406.67
Nov. 16
856 David Best to Ken Kantner, 508 Adams St., Coshocton, $17,000
857 Larry and Jane Olinger to Larry Olinger, 53258 County Road 227, Fresno, $73,965
Nov. 17
858 Daugherty Farms Land LLC to Adam Fischer, 39860 County Road 41, Warsaw, $13,640
859 Daniel and Emmy Troyer to Andy Raber, Parcels: 009-00000106-01, 042-00000465-03, Ohio 93, Fresno, $191,186.63
Nov. 20
860 Mark and Esta Raber to Michael and Miriam Yoder, 52213 Township Road 186, Fresno, $350,000
861 Daniel and Emmy Troyer to Jeremy Troyer, Parcels: 009-00000106-00, 042-00000465-01, Ohio 93, Fresno, $157,875
862 Mitchell Compton to Nicholas, Jennifer and Richard Flowers, 45759 County Road 58, Coshocton, $54,000
863 Kyler and Nakesha Henderson to Marie Stufflebean, 27600 County Road 24, Warsaw, $247,500
864 Owen Yoder to Andrew and Barbara Yoder, Parcel: 023-00000079-06, Township Road 209, Coshocton, $249,345
865 Sally Yoder to Robin and Kimberly Jones, Parcel: 018-00001457-01, Edwards Street, West Lafayette, $20,000
Nov. 21
866 David and Carma Rodgers to Ryan Guilliams, Parcel: 018-00000358-00, Ohio 93, West Lafayette, $26,250
867 Kristopher Hains to Mirror Image Properties LLC, 641 Elm St., Coshocton, $72,000
868 Elrox Company LLC and Everence Foundation to Unique Tusco Forestry LLC, 32425 Township Road 368, 40 acres, Coshocton, $400,000
869 Susan Whited to Shane and Shannon Grant, 301 North George St., West Lafayette, $149,900
870 T-5 Rentals LLC to Matthew and Susan Green, 45445 County Road 19, Coshocton, $29,000
871 Edge Equity LLC to Joseph and Noah Raber, 0 Ohio 93, Kimbolton, $29,900
Nov. 22
872 Vincent Ryder to Gary and Sheila Loomis, 7 acres, Parcel: 033-00000130-03, County Road 401, Warsaw, $50,000
873 McBride Family Farms LLC to Oak and Ivy Woodlands LLC, Parcels: 041-00000021-00, 039-00000007-00, County Road 6, Dresden, $1,249,900
874 McBride Minerals LLC to Oak and Ivy Woodlands LLC, Parcels: 041-00000021-01, 039-00000007-01, County Road 6, Dresden, $50,100
875 Atlee and Ida Troyer to Dennis and Lena Troyer, 31744 and 31746 Township Road 227, Fresno, $150,000
876 Steven Shoults to Paul and Sara Yoder, 29620 County Road 22, Warsaw, $31,105
877 Carol and Thomas Wolfe, Sharon and William Sampsel to Christina Corbett, 200 Market St., Coshocton, $149,000
878 Joseph and Marlene Griffith to Alyson and Brock Gamble, 849 South Lawn Ave., Coshocton, $78,787
879 EDH Real Estate LLC to MDW Rentals LLC, 606 S. Second St., Coshocton, $245,000
880 Mark and Rebecca Vandenberg to Christopher O'Neall, 16832 Township Road 287, Conesville, $265,377
881 William and Jane Seal to Michelle Seal, 37880 Township Road 437A, Dresden, $223,000
882 Gene and Dianne Brugger to Timothy Fisher, 219 S. Third St., Coshocton, $80,100
883 Sheriff Crawford to Tim Fisher, 209 Mill St., Warsaw, $50,500
884 Rolling Farms Inc. to Don Mason, Parcel: 031-00000358-00, County Road 18, Warsaw, $185,790
Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees
Nov. 16
E599 Kodie and Sarah Hutchinson to KJH, 1659 Pleasant Valley Drive, Coshocton
Nov. 20
E600 Michael Casey to Michael Casey and Amy Casey, 56323 Township Road 172, Fresno
E601 Edith Laughlin to Carol Wolfe, Sharon Sampsel and David Laughlin, 200 Market St., Coshocton
Nov. 21
E602 Rose Heacock to Gina Smith and Dana Harold, 22104 County Road 254, West Lafayette
E603 Shirley Smith to Wayne Smith, 31713 Ohio 93 and Ohio 93, Fresno
E604 Patricia Hughes to Shelby Lumbatis, 24827 County Road 24, Coshocton
E605 Harco Ltd. to Harco Realty Ltd., Parcel: 043-00005787-00, 3.756 acres, N. 15th Street, Coshocton
