Public records: Fairfield County marriage licenses
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Fairfield County from Dec. 4 to 8
Tyler Matthew Anderson, 28, of Logan, and Tonya Louise McGregor, 29, of Lancaster
Julia Mattu Gideon, 19, of Eagle Park, Arkansas, and Nathanael Christian Moreland, 21, of Lancaster
Diana Evelyne Thomas, 30, of Lancaster, and Ramiro Emilio Gonzalez, 20, Lancaster
Brenda Gardenia Calle Sanmartin, 28, of Lancaster, and Stephen Christopher Wright Coleman-Roush, 29, of Lancaster
Robert Allen Jeffers, 52, of Pickerington, and Lori Michelle Moore, 51, of Pickerington
Gabriella Andrea Bellizio, 30, of Lancaster, and Joseph Cristopher Boughman, 32, of Lancaster
Wesley Tate Perry, 39, of Lithopolis, and Amber Coleen Leali, 39, of Lithopolis
Triston Bradley Mathias, 24, of Lancaster, and Heaven Lee Kness, 27, of Lancaster
Anthony James Freisner, 48, of Amanda, and Nicole Marie Quinones, 22, of Amanda Cindy
Ann Haynes, 43, of Amanda, and Jarrett Alden Beveridge, 44, of Amanda
The following couples filed for dissolution of marriage in Fairfield County from Dec. 4 to 8
Steven Mroczkowski and Barbara Kollman
Ryan Wallace Ashbaugh and Lindsay F. Ashbaugh
Christine Emilyn Teti and Roy Anthony Teti
Cole Reinschell and Hannah Reinschell
Kendra Payne and Stephen Payne
Michele D. Lisic and Michael P. Lisic, II
Abby I. Watson and Nicholas A. Watson
Lindsey Little and Joey Little
Marisa McGloin and Cory H. McGloin
Daniel E. Mueller, Jr. and Hillary A. Mueller
Douglas R. Collins and Patricia M. Collins
The following couples filed for divorce in Fairfield County from Dec. 4 to 8
Rachel M. Young and James J. Young
Brittany Holt and Shawn Holt
Hannah J. Braun and Joel D. Braun
Kevin Kader Martinez and Angely Garcia Briceno
Tana Marie Glover and Thomas Glover, Jr.
Nyesha T. Clayton and Bart C. Clayton
Hunter Dearth and Carlie Dearth
Brian Casey and Julie Boring
Brooke Ballantyne and Arthur Ballantyne, IV
Cassady A. Johnson and Jordan H. Johnson
Anna Hahn and Scott hahn
Amy E. Feeney and Sean P. Feeney
Kevin L. Boving and Linda R. Boving
Erin Ashley Spires and Jeremiah Daniel Spires
This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Public records: Fairfield County marriage licenses