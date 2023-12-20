Public records: Fairfield County marriage licenses

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Fairfield County from Dec. 4 to 8

Tyler Matthew Anderson, 28, of Logan, and Tonya Louise McGregor, 29, of Lancaster

Julia Mattu Gideon, 19, of Eagle Park, Arkansas, and Nathanael Christian Moreland, 21, of Lancaster

Diana Evelyne Thomas, 30, of Lancaster, and Ramiro Emilio Gonzalez, 20, Lancaster

Brenda Gardenia Calle Sanmartin, 28, of Lancaster, and Stephen Christopher Wright Coleman-Roush, 29, of Lancaster

Robert Allen Jeffers, 52, of Pickerington, and Lori Michelle Moore, 51, of Pickerington

Gabriella Andrea Bellizio, 30, of Lancaster, and Joseph Cristopher Boughman, 32, of Lancaster

Wesley Tate Perry, 39, of Lithopolis, and Amber Coleen Leali, 39, of Lithopolis

Triston Bradley Mathias, 24, of Lancaster, and Heaven Lee Kness, 27, of Lancaster

Anthony James Freisner, 48, of Amanda, and Nicole Marie Quinones, 22, of Amanda Cindy

Ann Haynes, 43, of Amanda, and Jarrett Alden Beveridge, 44, of Amanda

The following couples filed for dissolution of marriage in Fairfield County from Dec. 4 to 8

Steven Mroczkowski and Barbara Kollman

Ryan Wallace Ashbaugh and Lindsay F. Ashbaugh

Christine Emilyn Teti and Roy Anthony Teti

Cole Reinschell and Hannah Reinschell

Kendra Payne and Stephen Payne

Michele D. Lisic and Michael P. Lisic, II

Abby I. Watson and Nicholas A. Watson

Lindsey Little and Joey Little

Marisa McGloin and Cory H. McGloin

Daniel E. Mueller, Jr. and Hillary A. Mueller

Douglas R. Collins and Patricia M. Collins

The following couples filed for divorce in Fairfield County from Dec. 4 to 8

Rachel M. Young and James J. Young

Brittany Holt and Shawn Holt

Hannah J. Braun and Joel D. Braun

Kevin Kader Martinez and Angely Garcia Briceno

Tana Marie Glover and Thomas Glover, Jr.

Nyesha T. Clayton and Bart C. Clayton

Hunter Dearth and Carlie Dearth

Brian Casey and Julie Boring

Brooke Ballantyne and Arthur Ballantyne, IV

Cassady A. Johnson and Jordan H. Johnson

Anna Hahn and Scott hahn

Amy E. Feeney and Sean P. Feeney

Kevin L. Boving and Linda R. Boving

Erin Ashley Spires and Jeremiah Daniel Spires

