Public records: Fairfield County marriage licenses

Heather Sevigny, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
·2 min read

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Fairfield County from Dec. 4 to 8

  • Tyler Matthew Anderson, 28, of Logan, and Tonya Louise McGregor, 29, of Lancaster

  • Julia Mattu Gideon, 19, of Eagle Park, Arkansas, and Nathanael Christian Moreland, 21, of Lancaster

  • Diana Evelyne Thomas, 30, of Lancaster, and Ramiro Emilio Gonzalez, 20, Lancaster

  • Brenda Gardenia Calle Sanmartin, 28, of Lancaster, and Stephen Christopher Wright Coleman-Roush, 29, of Lancaster

  • Robert Allen Jeffers, 52, of Pickerington, and Lori Michelle Moore, 51, of Pickerington

  • Gabriella Andrea Bellizio, 30, of Lancaster, and Joseph Cristopher Boughman, 32, of Lancaster

  • Wesley Tate Perry, 39, of Lithopolis, and Amber Coleen Leali, 39, of Lithopolis

  • Triston Bradley Mathias, 24, of Lancaster, and Heaven Lee Kness, 27, of Lancaster

  • Anthony James Freisner, 48, of Amanda, and Nicole Marie Quinones, 22, of Amanda Cindy

  • Ann Haynes, 43, of Amanda, and Jarrett Alden Beveridge, 44, of Amanda

The following couples filed for dissolution of marriage in Fairfield County from Dec. 4 to 8

  • Steven Mroczkowski and Barbara Kollman

  • Ryan Wallace Ashbaugh and Lindsay F. Ashbaugh

  • Christine Emilyn Teti and Roy Anthony Teti

  • Cole Reinschell and Hannah Reinschell

  • Kendra Payne and Stephen Payne

  • Michele D. Lisic and Michael P. Lisic, II

  • Abby I. Watson and Nicholas A. Watson

  • Lindsey Little and Joey Little

  • Marisa McGloin and Cory H. McGloin

  • Daniel E. Mueller, Jr. and Hillary A. Mueller

  • Douglas R. Collins and Patricia M. Collins

The following couples filed for divorce in Fairfield County from Dec. 4 to 8

  • Rachel M. Young and James J. Young

  • Brittany Holt and Shawn Holt

  • Hannah J. Braun and Joel D. Braun

  • Kevin Kader Martinez and Angely Garcia Briceno

  • Tana Marie Glover and Thomas Glover, Jr.

  • Nyesha T. Clayton and Bart C. Clayton

  • Hunter Dearth and Carlie Dearth

  • Brian Casey and Julie Boring

  • Brooke Ballantyne and Arthur Ballantyne, IV

  • Cassady A. Johnson and Jordan H. Johnson

  • Anna Hahn and Scott hahn

  • Amy E. Feeney and Sean P. Feeney

  • Kevin L. Boving and Linda R. Boving

  • Erin Ashley Spires and Jeremiah Daniel Spires

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Public records: Fairfield County marriage licenses

Recommended Stories