Public Records: Fairfield County property transfers

Fairfield County real estate transactions for Nov. 27 to Dec. 8

First name indicates the seller of the property; second name represents the buyer

Amanda Township

  • 4090 Ruff Road SW; Reid Gloria; Keller Fredric David; 11/30/2023; $180,000

Bloom Township

  • 6830 Winchester Road NW; Rutherford Branson R; Thompson Matthew; 11/29/2023; $300,000

Bremen

  • 603 Highland Blvd.; Medley Debra R; Eaton Estates LLC; 12/4/2023; $185,000

Clearcreek Township

  • No address listed - Murlette Road SW; Manning Luke; Schaar Tami L; 12/1/2023; $67,500

Columbus

  • 3234 Tumwater Valley Drive; James Ryan R; Zewdie Azeb W; 11/29/2023; $325,000

  • 7060 Bryemar Drive; Stroud Tracy; Abreha Berhane H; 11/27/2023; $317,000

  • 7443 Crooked Stick Drive; Briones Micaela; Draghi Bradley; 11/28/2023; $310,000

  • 2955 Stone Mountain Drive; Feck Joseph J; Butzer Jobe; 11/30/2023; $288,000

Greenfield Township

  • 1360 Carroll-Eastern Road NW; Solutions One Professional Services LLC; Holter Elliot; 11/30/2023; $315,000

  • 4670 Carroll-Eastern Road NW; Raver Richard A; Watson Hubert; 11/30/2023; $270,000

Hocking Township

  • 863 Wagner Drive SW; Boyle Julie L; Ford Trey A; 12/5/2023; $587,500

  • 1470 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road SW; Patchen David M; Roth Gerald Ii; 11/30/2023; $334,900

  • 3050 Meister Road SW; Kinser Zachary T; Brungs Abigail R; 11/28/2023; $319,900

Lancaster

  • 606, 614 Lincoln Ave.; Vangundy LLC; 1850 Property LLC; 12/6/2023; $485,000

  • 1917 Yorktown Court; Ford Trey A; Russo Thomas J; 12/4/2023; $400,000

  • 2050 W. Mulberry St.; Rainier Brett; Day Sheryl; 11/30/2023; $247,000

  • 508 N. Columbus St.; Eirehaven Ltd; RDE Central LLC; 11/29/2023; $228,000

  • 755 Pennsylvania Ave.; Tafoya Juan J Martinez; Pierce Marilyn J; 11/27/2023; $190,000

  • 115 Mount Ida Ave.; Anew Real Estate LLC; Ferry Reed T; 11/30/2023; $180,000

  • 413 Brumfield Road; Anew Real Estate LLC; Hall Theresa Ann and Stone William; 11/30/2023; $157,000

  • 617 E. Allen St.; Baird Benjamin S; Federal Home Loan Mortgage; 12/4/2023; $100,000

  • 350 Thirteenth St.; Weaver Angela; Barnes Shannon L; 11/30/2023; $75,000

Liberty Township

  • 11795 Poplar Creek Road NW; Cooper Valerie A; Lazo Ivania Maria; 12/4/2023; $490,000

Pickerington

  • 612 Kelburn Lane; Schottenstein Homes Of; Cuppett David; 12/1/2023; $544,900

  • 6966 Badger Drive; Cecil David; Putten Zulma Van; 11/30/2023; $359,900

  • 120 W. Columbus St.; Wurzbach Nicholas C; Hoban Conor J; 12/1/2023; $330,000

  • 112 Pioneer Circle; Nelson Thomas A; Christian Christopher C; 11/28/2023; $274,900

Rushcreek Township

  • 9575 Webb Summit Road SE; Pierce Marilyn J; Dunseath David; 11/29/2023; $220,000

  • No address listed - Lancaster-New Lexington Road NE; Seifert Connie J (Trustee); Om Shivaya Guruji LLC; 11/29/2023; $85,000

Violet Township

  • 12028 Twincreek Drive NW; Bowen Mary Ann; Turner Michelle Joanne Brown; 11/27/2023; $275,000

  • 9787 Refugee Road NW; Hymiller Victoria; Johnson Lori A; 11/28/2023; $272,000

