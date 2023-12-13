Public Records: Fairfield County property transfers
Fairfield County real estate transactions for Nov. 27 to Dec. 8
First name indicates the seller of the property; second name represents the buyer
Amanda Township
4090 Ruff Road SW; Reid Gloria; Keller Fredric David; 11/30/2023; $180,000
Bloom Township
6830 Winchester Road NW; Rutherford Branson R; Thompson Matthew; 11/29/2023; $300,000
Bremen
603 Highland Blvd.; Medley Debra R; Eaton Estates LLC; 12/4/2023; $185,000
Clearcreek Township
No address listed - Murlette Road SW; Manning Luke; Schaar Tami L; 12/1/2023; $67,500
Columbus
3234 Tumwater Valley Drive; James Ryan R; Zewdie Azeb W; 11/29/2023; $325,000
7060 Bryemar Drive; Stroud Tracy; Abreha Berhane H; 11/27/2023; $317,000
7443 Crooked Stick Drive; Briones Micaela; Draghi Bradley; 11/28/2023; $310,000
2955 Stone Mountain Drive; Feck Joseph J; Butzer Jobe; 11/30/2023; $288,000
Greenfield Township
1360 Carroll-Eastern Road NW; Solutions One Professional Services LLC; Holter Elliot; 11/30/2023; $315,000
4670 Carroll-Eastern Road NW; Raver Richard A; Watson Hubert; 11/30/2023; $270,000
Hocking Township
863 Wagner Drive SW; Boyle Julie L; Ford Trey A; 12/5/2023; $587,500
1470 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road SW; Patchen David M; Roth Gerald Ii; 11/30/2023; $334,900
3050 Meister Road SW; Kinser Zachary T; Brungs Abigail R; 11/28/2023; $319,900
Lancaster
606, 614 Lincoln Ave.; Vangundy LLC; 1850 Property LLC; 12/6/2023; $485,000
1917 Yorktown Court; Ford Trey A; Russo Thomas J; 12/4/2023; $400,000
2050 W. Mulberry St.; Rainier Brett; Day Sheryl; 11/30/2023; $247,000
508 N. Columbus St.; Eirehaven Ltd; RDE Central LLC; 11/29/2023; $228,000
755 Pennsylvania Ave.; Tafoya Juan J Martinez; Pierce Marilyn J; 11/27/2023; $190,000
115 Mount Ida Ave.; Anew Real Estate LLC; Ferry Reed T; 11/30/2023; $180,000
413 Brumfield Road; Anew Real Estate LLC; Hall Theresa Ann and Stone William; 11/30/2023; $157,000
617 E. Allen St.; Baird Benjamin S; Federal Home Loan Mortgage; 12/4/2023; $100,000
350 Thirteenth St.; Weaver Angela; Barnes Shannon L; 11/30/2023; $75,000
Liberty Township
11795 Poplar Creek Road NW; Cooper Valerie A; Lazo Ivania Maria; 12/4/2023; $490,000
Pickerington
612 Kelburn Lane; Schottenstein Homes Of; Cuppett David; 12/1/2023; $544,900
6966 Badger Drive; Cecil David; Putten Zulma Van; 11/30/2023; $359,900
120 W. Columbus St.; Wurzbach Nicholas C; Hoban Conor J; 12/1/2023; $330,000
112 Pioneer Circle; Nelson Thomas A; Christian Christopher C; 11/28/2023; $274,900
Rushcreek Township
9575 Webb Summit Road SE; Pierce Marilyn J; Dunseath David; 11/29/2023; $220,000
No address listed - Lancaster-New Lexington Road NE; Seifert Connie J (Trustee); Om Shivaya Guruji LLC; 11/29/2023; $85,000
Violet Township
12028 Twincreek Drive NW; Bowen Mary Ann; Turner Michelle Joanne Brown; 11/27/2023; $275,000
9787 Refugee Road NW; Hymiller Victoria; Johnson Lori A; 11/28/2023; $272,000
This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Public Records: Fairfield County property transfers