Public Records: Guernsey County property transfers

Cambridge

  • 622 S. Ninth St.; Hartley Randy L and Britney F Britton; Thompson Mary Lou; 11/22/2023; $133,000

  • 408; 410 S. Eighth St.; Scanlan Tiffany M; C and C Homes LLC; 11/20/2023; $117,000

Cambridge Township

  • 65749 N. 77 Drive; Wukelich Erica M; Owens Tracy M and Marcus Owens; 11/20/2023; $210,500

  • No address listed - Campbell St.; Ingram John D and Crystal; Thompson Pamela; 11/22/2023; $4,000

Cumberland

  • 424 W. Main St.; Chandlersville Property Management LLC; Ridge Wind LLC; 11/21/2023; $22,000

Jackson Township

  • 12088; 12094 Ideal Road; Dudt Mark and Deborah; Cain Charles A; 11/22/2023; $147,000

  • 59247 Christian Hill Road; Modock Jr Steve and Mark A Modock; Modock Mark A; 11/22/2023; $81,910

  • 58555 North Star Road; Modock Jr Steve and Mark A Modock; Modock Mark A; 11/22/2023; $81,910

Liberty Township

  • No address listed - Main St.; Off Road Feed Supply LLC; Thomas Gregory and Ellen; 11/21/2023; $15,000

Madison Township

  • 18077 Fogle Road; Lucas II Daryl Jay and Kelsey Marie Charley Thiel; Silvernell Shelly; 11/22/2023; $175,000

Oxford Township

  • 65150 Batesville Road; Neuhardt Benjamin and Shawnee; Vine Equity LLC; 11/22/2023; $18,987

Richland Township

  • 58727 Lashley Road; White Caryn Sue; Carr Kevin, Leann, Ashley; 11/21/2023; $108,500

Washington Township

  • 73110; 73444 Turkey Run Road; King James A and Thomas J George and Bridget L George; Miller Kenny and Shania and Steven and Rosanna; 11/20/2023; $588,000

