Public Records: Guernsey County property transfers
Cambridge
823 N. Fifth St.; Gray Rodney W; Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC; 12/27/2023; $57,500
Cambridge Township
66865 Barrett Hill Road; Barrett Transitions LLC; Barrett Transitions LLC; 12/27/2023; $2,500
Knox Township
No address listed - Boden Road; Maralee LLC and Marion J Miller and Susie Miller; Yoder Marion L and Leroy A; 12/27/2023; $168,408
Londonderry Township
73177 Freeport Road; Byler Jacob JK and Lizzie Ann D; Parsons Gary D and Jo Ann; 12/27/2023; $550,000
Washington Township
20500 Speck Road; Hidden Trails Holdings LLC; Summers Gary W and Peggy S; 12/27/2023; $28,500
Wheeling Township
No address listed - Union Hill Road; Miller Lonnie M; Ram Properties Investments LLC; 12/27/2023; $228,000
This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Public Records: Guernsey County property transfers