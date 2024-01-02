Public Records: Guernsey County property transfers
Byesville
109 Palmetto Place; Reisz Jennifer L; Wray Carol M; 12/20/2023; $170,000
Cambridge
401 N. Ninth St.; MRH Property Investments Ltd; Monster Investments LLC; 12/21/2023; $170,000
1023 Clark St.; Gregory Joseph and Taylor S Gregory; Woodman Hall LLC; 12/21/2023; $165,000
621 Hal Bar Drive; Long Shawn Dc and Tracy T Coulter and Kevin Long; Long Parley and Georgianna; 12/21/2023; $160,000
1311 Baird Ave.; GMT Rental Properties LLC; Stewart Rex; 12/21/2023; $61,000
N. Ninth St.; E and E Sunshine Properties LLC; Parry David R and Bryan; 12/18/2023; $35,000
109, 115 Coshocton Ave.; Miller Brian and Angel; Kelm Lucas; 12/19/2023; $22,000
1410 Chestnut St.; Chinney Groups LLC; Cropper Dennis J; 12/22/2023; $13,000
Jackson Township
No address listed - Patton Hollow Road; Miller Levi R; Matthews John H IV and Harmon-Matthews Lindsay; 12/19/2023; $274,262
No address listed - Ideal Road; Thompson George V and Autumn R; Ramage Richard A and Debra S; 12/21/2023; $30,000
No address listed - Patton Hollow Road; Hutchison Eileen and James; Matthews John H Iv and Harmon-Matthews Lindsay; 12/19/2023; $26,700
Knox Township
No address listed - Boden Road; Miller Roy and Miriam; Yoder Marion L and Leroy A; 12/19/2023; $276,953
No address listed - Boden Road; Maralee LLC; Yoder Marion L and Leroy A; 12/20/2023; $256,518
70435 Big Indian Road; Burns Edward and Vicky; Hershberger James and Iva; 12/18/2023; $139,000
Madison Township
18910 Kansas Road; Beaverson Donald and Sabreena; Leap Marci Battalio and Anthony Michael Battalio; 12/19/2023; $40,000
Monroe Township
No address listed - Broadhead Road; Plaufcan Scott and Jennifer; Nadeau Wendy; 12/21/2023; $15,000
Quaker City
181, 185 W. Main St.; Gardine Brandon Michael; Carpenter Duff T; 12/22/2023; $15,000
Richland Township
58250 Lashley Road; MWCD Tyo Justin M and Ashley N; MWCD Bosson Robert S and Barbara; 12/20/2023; $580,000
No address listed - Cherry Hill Road; Jackman Taylor and Tanner; Castor Adam J and Hanna M; 12/21/2023; $13,500
Senecaville
152 Mill St.; Jackson Ralph E Jr; Gard Tamara; 12/21/2023; $28,000
No address listed - Bridge St.; Jennings Daniel G; Tipton Jackie L; 12/21/2023; $11,000
Valley Township
11949 Superior St.; Gambill Jim and Vicki; Benmar Farms LLC; 12/19/2023; $40,000
Westland Township
5251 Sugar Grove Road; Schmucker Owen and Ivan; Oak and Ivy Woodlands LLC; 12/20/2023; $720,000
This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Public Records: Guernsey County property transfers