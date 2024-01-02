Public Records: Guernsey County property transfers

Byesville

  • 109 Palmetto Place; Reisz Jennifer L; Wray Carol M; 12/20/2023; $170,000

Cambridge

  • 401 N. Ninth St.; MRH Property Investments Ltd; Monster Investments LLC; 12/21/2023; $170,000

  • 1023 Clark St.; Gregory Joseph and Taylor S Gregory; Woodman Hall LLC; 12/21/2023; $165,000

  • 621 Hal Bar Drive; Long Shawn Dc and Tracy T Coulter and Kevin Long; Long Parley and Georgianna; 12/21/2023; $160,000

  • 1311 Baird Ave.; GMT Rental Properties LLC; Stewart Rex; 12/21/2023; $61,000

  • N. Ninth St.; E and E Sunshine Properties LLC; Parry David R and Bryan; 12/18/2023; $35,000

  • 109, 115 Coshocton Ave.; Miller Brian and Angel; Kelm Lucas; 12/19/2023; $22,000

  • 1410 Chestnut St.; Chinney Groups LLC; Cropper Dennis J; 12/22/2023; $13,000

Jackson Township

  • No address listed - Patton Hollow Road; Miller Levi R; Matthews John H IV and Harmon-Matthews Lindsay; 12/19/2023; $274,262

  • No address listed - Ideal Road; Thompson George V and Autumn R; Ramage Richard A and Debra S; 12/21/2023; $30,000

  • No address listed - Patton Hollow Road; Hutchison Eileen and James; Matthews John H Iv and Harmon-Matthews Lindsay; 12/19/2023; $26,700

Knox Township

  • No address listed - Boden Road; Miller Roy and Miriam; Yoder Marion L and Leroy A; 12/19/2023; $276,953

  • No address listed - Boden Road; Maralee LLC; Yoder Marion L and Leroy A; 12/20/2023; $256,518

  • 70435 Big Indian Road; Burns Edward and Vicky; Hershberger James and Iva; 12/18/2023; $139,000

Madison Township

  • 18910 Kansas Road; Beaverson Donald and Sabreena; Leap Marci Battalio and Anthony Michael Battalio; 12/19/2023; $40,000

Monroe Township

  • No address listed - Broadhead Road; Plaufcan Scott and Jennifer; Nadeau Wendy; 12/21/2023; $15,000

Quaker City

  • 181, 185 W. Main St.; Gardine Brandon Michael; Carpenter Duff T; 12/22/2023; $15,000

Richland Township

  • 58250 Lashley Road; MWCD Tyo Justin M and Ashley N; MWCD Bosson Robert S and Barbara; 12/20/2023; $580,000

  • No address listed - Cherry Hill Road; Jackman Taylor and Tanner; Castor Adam J and Hanna M; 12/21/2023; $13,500

Senecaville

  • 152 Mill St.; Jackson Ralph E Jr; Gard Tamara; 12/21/2023; $28,000

  • No address listed - Bridge St.; Jennings Daniel G; Tipton Jackie L; 12/21/2023; $11,000

Valley Township

  • 11949 Superior St.; Gambill Jim and Vicki; Benmar Farms LLC; 12/19/2023; $40,000

Westland Township

  • 5251 Sugar Grove Road; Schmucker Owen and Ivan; Oak and Ivy Woodlands LLC; 12/20/2023; $720,000

