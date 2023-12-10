Public Records: Guernsey County restaurant inspections

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Guernsey County Health Department in November.

Nov. 1

Mr. Lee's Restaurant, 2000 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge. Follow-up inspection. The concentration of Ecolab Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer in the 3-bay sink and Sani-buckets registered 0 ppm. Original inspection: Facility does not have a verifiable employee health policy on file (corrected during inspection); concentration of Ecolab Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer in the 3-bay sink and Sani-buckets registered 0 ppm; the internal temperature of raw shell eggs in prep unit registered 58 degrees Fahrenheit; diced ham and sliced turkey observed cold holding at 46 and 44 degrees respectively at the time of inspection; frozen, TCS foods placed under refrigeration to thaw were not date marked when placed into the refrigeration unit.

Nov. 6

Salt Fork Lodge Dining Room, 14755 Cadiz Road, Lore City. Raw fish observed above cooked chicken slices in the walk-in cooler. The potato cutter was dirty at the time of inspection and needs to be cleaned. Oil was also observed dripping from the side and food-grade oil only should be used. The sanitizing bucket registered 0 ppm at the time of inspection, corrected during inspection. The soup registered 129 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of inspection. Butter was observed sitting out at room temperature. The bologna next to the soup station was date marked for Oct. 27 and not discarded after seven days. Several TCS items were not date marked at the time of inspection: Philly steak, taco meat, cole slaw, cut melon, macaroni and cheese and pulled pork. Mop water is being disposed of in the floor drain instead of the mop sink. A follow-up inspection on Nov. 15 resulted in zero critical violations.

McKenna's Market, 705 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge. The facility did not have a person in charge who was knowledgeable in food safety at the time of inspection. The staff was not knowledgeable in proper sanitizing procedures and proper chemical strengths. Observed employee putting on gloves without washing their hands first. Breads in the kitchen area were not labeled with source/manufacturer or ingredients. Maple bacon potato salad, Cajun crab dip, asiago artichoke dip and fire-roasted spread are being brought in from other location. Raw eggs were observed above mush and soups in the walk-in cooler. Several TCS foods on the prep unit registered above 41 degrees: lettuce 51.6 degrees, tomatoes 46.1 degrees, and eggs 48 degrees. Lunch meat end and cheese cubes observed sitting on the counter at room temperature registered 58- 65 degrees, corrected during inspection. The Torpedo base in the walk-in cooler was date marked Sept. 16 and not discarded after seven days. Spic and Span cleaner was observed being used on food contact surfaces (prep table). Labels throughout the deli display cases were missing an allergen declaration. Low water pressure was observed at the handwashing sink in the dishwashing area.

Nov. 8

Secrest Carryout, 101 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge. Eggs were observed in the deli case that employees indicate are from a local egg producer, however, they are unable to provide documentation that the producer is an approved source registered with the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Raw eggs were observed stored directly above ready-to-eat sandwiches and deli meats in the deli case. Roast beef in the deli case observed with a date mark of Oct. 20, corrected during inspection. Pre-packaged deli sandwiches made in-house and offered for customer self-service observed without ingredient labels or allergen declarations.

Burger King, 2348 E. Wheeling Ave., Cambridge. An employee health policy could not be located at the time of inspection.

VFW Post No. 2901, 1427 E. Wheeling Ave., Cambridge. PIC is unable to demonstrate knowledge of cleaning and sanitizing. Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. The hot water of the dishwasher only reached 151 degrees. Lysol cleaner was being used on counters in the facility.

Nov. 9

Walmart No. 3262, 61205 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge. PIC not ensuring employees are properly sanitizing equipment and utensils and monitoring of sanitizer parameters. Fully cooked turkey bacon observed below raw bacon in a retail display case. The rinse temperature of the dishwasher in the bakery area registered 74-80 degrees. Deli meats in the deli case were date marked for 8 days at the time of inspection. The automatic dispenser for the dishwasher was not working. According to an employee, the feeder has not worked for a significant time and employees were told to manually add detergent to the machine.

Nov. 13

Faith Community Childcare, 192 S. Second St., Byesville. The handwashing sink was blocked by a chalkboard sign and plastic shopping bags, corrected during inspection. Various dented cans of fruits and vegetables were observed in the kitchen area. Spray bottles of poisonous or toxic materials in the kitchen were not labeled with a common name, corrected during inspection.

Subway, 209 Main St., Byesville. The water supply hose for the mop sink was observed resting directly in the sink with no air gap or backflow prevention device provided.

Riesbecks' No. 6 Store, 55 S. 23rd St., Cambridge. PIC not ensuring employees are properly sanitizing equipment and utensils and monitoring of sanitizer parameters. The dishwasher in the deli area registered 0 ppm chlorine. According to chemical logs that were being kept, chlorine has registered 0 since Nov. 1. According to an employee, coffee containers are washed, rinsed and sanitized at the end of the night. The sanitizing bucket registered below recommended ppm in the deli at the time of inspection, corrected during inspection. The smooth turkey salad in the walk-in cooler was date marked that it was prepared on Nov. 6 and was to be discarded on Nov. 13, the eighth day, corrected during inspection. Deli meats and other deli items were date marked for eight days.

Nov. 14

Chipotle Mexican Grill No. 3560, 61690 Southgate Road 4, Cambridge. The concentration of Quat sanitizer in the sanitizing bucket initially registered 50 ppm, corrected during inspection.

Comfort Inn, 2327 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge. Whisk and bowl observed sitting in handwashing sink, corrected during inspection. Quat sanitizer was low at the time of inspection and tested below 200 ppm. Country gravy in the refrigeration unit was not date marked, corrected during inspection.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Public Records: Guernsey County restaurant inspections