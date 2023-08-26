Public Records: Muskingum County divorces & dissolutions

Divorces

July 5

Monica Ridenbaugh and Adam Ridenbaugh

July 10

Gregory Keith and Morgan Keith

July 11

Tony Jones and Lacey Jones

Laurie Shade and William Shade

July 13

Leeza Willey and Nicholas Willey

July 17

Allen Gill and Linda Gill

July 18

Moyed Suliman and Kimberly Jordan

Edward Williams and Etta Williams

Brittany Fleming and Dwight Fleming Jr.

July 24

Jodi Price and John Price

July 26

Eric Milliken and Lisa Milliken

July 27

Makinsey Daley and Alexis Daley

Aaron Salyers and Alexis Salyers

William Summerville and Tessa Summerville

Timothy Post and Sally Post

July 28

Matthew Smith and Lisa Smith

July 31

Christopher Dreese and Amber Dreese

Jennifer Mortimer and Shawn Mortimer

Dissolutions

July 5

Samantha Balo and David Balo

Alicia Myers and Patience Poe

July 6

Abbey Spain and Jessica Spain

July 10

Taylor Dickson and Kyle Dickson

Daniel Middleton and Kaylee Middleton

July 11

Jeffrey Brown and Courtney Brown

Rebecca Thomas and Brent Thomas

Zachary Beahr and Katherine Beahr

Melissa Kuhlman and Joel Kuhlman

July 13

Joanna Cetrone and Kenneth Cetrone

Cara Hindel and Jared Hindel

July 18

William Warne and Heather Warne

July 19

Michael Cole and Amanda Cole

July 25

Laura Vaughn and Huey Vaughn

July 27

Johanna Sullivan and Suede Starcher

Jessica Mansfield and Mark Mansfield

July 31

Ashley Scott and Christopher Scott

