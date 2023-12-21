Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

Property Transfers

Dec. 4

1723 Patrick and Karen Burkhart to Ronald McClain, Donald Field and Linda Field, 3145 Okey Road, Chandlersville, $278,500

1724 Jacquelin McCarroll to Monroe and Kari Shetler, 62.06 and 2.715 acre splits, 8805 Clay Pike, Chandlersville, $327,762

1725 Jacquelin McCarroll to Marvin and Erma Miller, 94.124 acre split and 2.454 acre remainder, 8805 Clay Pike, Chandlersville, $435,567

1726 Daniel Silva and Brittany Baldwin to Casey and Lacey Nutter, 60 Juanita Drive, Zanesville, $205,000

1727 John and Mary Bates to Joseph Cresbo, 1103 Chester St., Zanesville, $103,000

1728 Joan Taylor to Beth Smith, 37 Juanita Drive, Zanesville, $170,000

1729 Tammy and Ralph Donaldson to Daniel Silva and Brittany Baldwin, 2471 Pinkerton Road, Zanesville, $189,000

1730 Darrel Eubank to Thomas and Melissa Petry, 10525 Ridgeview Road, Chandlersville, $95,900

1731 8Z Ibuyer LLC (Zavvie Offers) to Jennifer Holdren and Robert Duncan Jr., 4710 Freda Lane, Roseville, $290,000

Dec. 5

1732 Obed Caplinger III and Brooke Palmer to Marissa and Brandon Ullman, 2895 Boggs Road, Zanesville, $175,000

1733 Jeffrey Grundy to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 1422 Stanton Ave., Zanesville, $137,159.27

1734 Lion Team Realty LLC to Donovan Stewart, 823 Goddard Ave., Zanesville, $120,000

Dec. 6

1735 Edward Paas to Casey Scott, 1128 Convers Ave., Zanesville, $85,000

1736 Carolee Ogle to Bryce Raber, 5 Garfield Ave., New Concord, $359,300

1737 Ammo Enterprises LLC to Talluri Estates LLC, 12175 Old Riley Road, Frazeysburg, $85,000

1738 Isaac Pepper to Abanana Rentals LLC, 309 Abington Ave., Zanesville, $41,000

1739 Glenn and Mary Shepherd to Travis Morris, 1055 West Union Road, Norwich, $400,000

1740 Mary Hina to Glenn and Mary Shepherd, 3755 Mill Drive, Zanesville, $229,000

1741 Henry and Erma Miller to Myron and Christopher Miller, 62.947 and 9.125 acre parcels, Wills Creek, Adamsville, $324,315

1742 Donald and Claudette French to James Hoge, 2885 Virginia Ridge Road, Philo, $200,000

1743 Arthur Charles to Heather Sagle, 3847 Hemmers Lane, Zanesville, $128,500

1744 Kevin Lemaster to John and Jodi Wagner, 580 Southern Road, Norwich, $160,000

Dec. 7

1745 Ammo Enterprises LLC to Joshua Lentz, 12175 Old Riley Road, Frazeysburg, $155,000

1746 Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd. to Jose Da Silva and Silene De Almeida, 6.517 acres, Back Run Road, Philo, $110,000

1747 Joseph and Sheila Merckle to Andrew Moentmann, 262 North Main St., Roseville, $111,000

1748 Jessica Orecchio to Tina Miller, 167 West Main St., New Concord, $190,000

1749 Zanesville Community Improvement Corporation to BNTL LLC, 1145 Putnam Ave., Zanesville, $15,000

1750 William Stevensto Rocket Mortgage LLC, 758 Alfred St., Zanesville, $84,100

1751 Tamela Cooper to U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture, 730 Dona Drive, Zanesville, $148,200

1752 Brandon Killoran to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, 469 White Oak Ave., Zanesville, $125,100

1753 Henry Stemm III to Keystone Real Estate Holdings LLC, 3055 Corvus Drive, Zanesville, $71,200

1754 Christopher Smith to U.S. Bank National Association, 843 Larzelere Ave., Zanesville, $26,000

1755 Scott Walnut Grove Farm LLC to Blessing Acre Farms LLC, 0.164 and 0.447 acres splits, Perl Road, Chandlersville, $25,000

1756 Debra Reavley and Dawn Dillon to Brent West, 2314 Hoge Ave., Zanesville, $50,000

1757 PHH Mortgage Corporation to Genia and Shane Worth, 8455 Hopewell National Road, Hopewell, $48,500

1758 Debra Starrett to Chelsi and Roger Bryant, 1975 Lawhead Lane, Zanesville, $164,100

1759 Ammo Enterprises LLC to Ivica and Daniel Brnjic, 12175 Old Riley Road, Frazeysburg, $225,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Dec. 4

E1305 Patrick Romine to James Romine and Shirley Barber, 84 Beard St., Frazeysburg

E1306 Eric Greiner to Eric and Mandy Greiner, 3700 Old Wheeling Road, Zanesville

E1307 Donald and Janet Staker to Kenneth Staker, 27.67 acres, Durant Road, Zanesville

E1308 Bradley Cummings to Kara Cummings, 9912 Old Dresden Road, Dresden

E1309 Sandra Goins to Michael Goins and Chad Jackson, 742 Luck Ave., Zanesville

E1310 Pavel, Taisa, Viktor and Olga Burdak to Pavel, Taisa, Viktor and Olga Burdak, 10200 Baughman Park Road, Frazeysburg

E1311 Dorothy Frisbee to Alan Frisbee, Marcia Smith and Teresa Lindeman, 44.077, 55.689, 100.37 and 101.289, acre parcels, New Hope Road, Adamsville

E1312 Martha Tilley to Robert Tilley Jr., 2845 Marlo Drive, Zanesville

E1313 Robert Tilley Jr. to Thomas McCarty, 2845 Marlo Drive, Zanesville

E1314 Judith Pyle to Kathleen Hooper, 1240 Newark Road, Zanesville

E1315 Dennis J. Heclo to Gregory Heclo, 1127 S. Slope Bay, Zanesville

E1316 Joel Dornisch to Lana Dornisch, 1033 Culbertson Ave., Zanesville

Dec. 5

E1317 Jason Chapman to Stephanie Chapman, 501 Maple St., Duncan Falls

Dec. 6

E1318 Mark Thomas, Brenda Black to Michael and Michele Thomas, 1125 River Drive, Dresden

E1319 Mark Thomas, Brenda Black to Brenda Black, Lot 7, Tomlinson, Mill Street, Dresden

E1320 Kinco Family Gardens LLC to Family Gardens LLC, 1.26 and 2.17 acre parcels, Old Riley Road Rear, Frazeysburg

E1321 Winsome Holdings Ox Fund LLC to Winsome Holdings LLC, 8345 Hopewell National Road, Hopewell

E1322 Wilbur Hina to Mary Hina, 3755 Mill Drive Zanesville

E1323 Michael Wilson to Michael and Galen D. Wilson, 6405 Cutler Lake Road, Blue Rock

E1324 MCM Group LLC to The Paul Construction Company Inc., 1741 Kirk Drive, Zanesville

E1325 Michael Wilson to John, Stacey and Galen Wilson, 6405 Cutler Lake Road, Blue Rock

E1326 James Williams to George Williams, Part Lot 28, and Lots 29-31, Granville Avenue, Zanesville

Dec. 7

E1327 Amy Gandolf to Heath Boedeker, 2295 Vista View Drive, Nashport

E1328 John Kemp to Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation, 1037 Greenwood Ave., Zanesville

E1329 June Pride to Clarence Gatchell, 1130 Greenhouse Road, Zanesville

Dec. 8

E1330 Thomas Black to The Abbot Home, Lot 10, Blackstone Estates, Kadie Lane, Zanesville

E1331 Thomas Black to The Abbot Home, Lot 9, Blackstone Estates, Kadie Lane, Zanesville

E1332 Thomas Black to The Abbot Home, Lot 8, Blackstone Estates, Kadie Lane, Zanesville

E1333 Kelly Ryan to Kelly Ryan, TR, 5550 Woodside Drive, Nashport

E1334 Robert and Holly Herron to Julie Evans, 40 East Main St., Zanesville

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers