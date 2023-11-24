Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

Nov. 6

1583 Ida Mills to Nabor Carino De Leon and Patricia Carino, 2800 W. Ray Drive, Zanesville, $380,000

Nov. 7

1584 Crooksville Enterprises Inc. to Tara Seely, 5435 Coopermill Road, Zanesville, $200,000

1585 Carl and Leresa Conaway to Shayn Sidwell and Makia Mendez Aguilar, 350 Fulkerson Road, Zanesville, $358,000

1586 Shayn Sidwell to Carl and Leresa Conaway, 5930 Fernhill Road, Zanesville, $250,000

1587 Rita Woodrum to John Ross, 0.15 acre, Arch Hill Road, Zanesville, $600

1588 Prouty Enterprises LLC to Larkcar LLC, 46 W. Ninth St., Dresden, $65,000

1589 Spectrum Mid-America LLC to Todd and Sabrina Waxler, 9.830 acres, Ridge Road, Zanesville, $10,000

1590 Conrad and Bonnie Wolf to Tamara Fleming, 1000 Fairmont Ave., Zanesville, $245,000

1591 Ryan McFerren to Theresa Honkus, 215 West Main St., New Concord, $175,000

1592 Patricia Chaffee to Derek and Kimberley Wadlington, 80 Shadyside Drive, New Concord, $220,000

1593 Daniel and Jeremiah Noel to Jason and Misty Formani, 7 Parcels totaling, 196.030 acres, 1600 Hardesty Road, Norwich, $1,175,000

Nov. 8

1594 Michael and Barbara Trout to Zachery and Jessica Keylor, 4575 Crock Road, Zanesville, $170,000

1595 James and Teresa Hambrick to Samuel Mader, 11.49 acres, Goosecreek Road, Roseville, $105,000

Nov. 9

1596 Courtney Hina to Briana McBane and Robert Willis, 43 W. 12th St., Dresden, $131,000

1597 Othello Repuyan to Charlie and Amanda Scott, 2997 Stanway Drive, Zanesville, $220,000

1598 Robert and Linda Montgomery to Kelly Ayers, 311 East Taylor St., Zanesville, $214,900

1599 Michael and Gina Whiteman to Andrea Hothem and Zachary Hribar, 7560 White Eyes Road, New Concord, $500,000

1600 Turtlehead Investments LLC to Ashley Goldsmith and Tyrone Jackson, 181 Friendship Drive, New Concord, $173,000

1601 Vickie Mayle to Kirsty Jones, 8205 Black Run Road, Nashport, $186,000

1602 The Salvation Army to Ashton Myers, 1520 Musselman Drive, Zanesville, $184,200

1603 Kay Baker to Bethany Linger and Brandon Shaver, 3330 Foxfire Drive, Zanesville, $316,000

1604 Cottonwood Property Management LLC to Donald Morrison Sr., 1549 Ridge Ave., Zanesville, $93,700

1605 Dale Parker to Robert Cunningham, 4140 Roseville Road, Roseville, $50,000

1606 Matthew Markel to Scott Prather, 9783 FB Eye Road, Blue Rock, $120,000

1607 Barbara Power to Megan Frank, 2050 Nancy Drive, Zanesville, $175,000

1608 Michael and Karen Maniaci to Wesley and Lisa Lupher, 5100 Tiffany Drive, Zanesville, $367,000

1609 Raymond Chapman to Robert and Jill Gavin, Lots 9 and 10, Merriam No 2 Subdivision, Old River Road, Philo, $42,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Nov. 6

E1214 Robert Wilson to Rita Wilson, 6880 Old Town Road, Mount Perry

E1215 Eileen Taylor to Janna Roewer, Krista Zimmerman, 17.47 acres, Cambridge Road, New Concord

E1216 Daniel Stottsberry to Crystal Springs Development LLC, 1.18 and 1.12 acres, N. Hopewell Road, Hopewell

E1217 Crystal Springs Golf Club Ltd. to Crystal Springs Real Estate Holdings LLC, 835 Hopewell Road, Hopewell

E1218 Dixie Smith to Kathy Smith, 1353 Pfeiffer Drive, Zanesville

E1219 Carolyn Worden to Elsworth Worden, 910 Calvert St., Zanesville

E1220 Henry and Nancy Cornett to Henry and Nancy Cornett, 1780 Meadow Creek Drive, Zanesville

Nov. 7

E1221 Kent Woodrum to Rita Woodrum, 0.15 acre, Arch Hill Road, Zanesville

E1222 CMH Homes Inc. to CMH Homes Inc., 0.0975 A NS and 0.0975 A NS, Sixth Street Rear, Dresden

Nov. 8

E1223 Andrew and Brandy Lasure to Andrew and Brandy Lasure, 1352 North Westwood Drive, Zanesville

E1224 Kyle and Trinette Harper to Stephanie Campfield, 425 Schaum Ave., Zanesville

E1225 Dorothy Ballenger to Martin Ballenger, 2330 North River Road, Zanesville

Nov. 9

E1226 Bryan Grant to Bryan and Brandee Trader-Grant, 195 East Main St., Zanesville

E1227 Methodist Church to The West Ohio Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, 3375 Cannelville Road, Roseville

E1228 Linda Friel to Robert Friel, 2620 Bell St., Zanesville

E1229 Thomas Monroe to Thomas Sr. and Penny Monroe Lots 1-4, Philo, Spring Street, Philo

E1230 Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation to Heidi Schlaegel, 804 Fountain Square, Zanesville

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers