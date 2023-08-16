Public Records: Property transfers range from $12k to $1.6 million

TechCrunch

A year after Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) purchased Redbox for $375 million, the company continues to be hit by losses and looks to reduce costs across all aspects of its business. CSSE reported its second-quarter 2023 earnings this week, which showed a net loss of $43.7 million — more than double the $20.8 million it lost in the year-ago period. The poor results were in large part thanks to the 2022 acquisition of Redbox for $50 million in stock and the assumption of $325 million in debt.