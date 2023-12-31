Public records can prove pricey in Firestone, other area cities

Dec. 30—Towns and cities such as Firestone and Longmont have charged hundreds — sometimes even thousands of dollars — to fulfill public records requests, and say they have no choice but to do so in certain instances.

When the Times-Call submitted a records request to Firestone on Dec. 20 for emails between City Manager A.J. Kreiger and Mayor Drew Peterson dated between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 concerning Central Park and the need to schedule a Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 22, it was told the request would cost an estimated $461.73 to complete.

The town clerk's office estimated that the Times-Call's request would require "14 hours and 45 minutes" of time to complete, with no charge for the first hour.

The calculation was based on an hourly rate of $33.58, which is set by the Colorado Revised Statutes.

In a recent interview, Krieger said the majority of records requests that the town receives are for "pretty mundane" and "off the shelf" items such as homeowners asking for copies of inspection reports for insurance purposes.

On Sept. 11, the Times-Call filed an open records request for monetary receipts from the Firestone Board of Trustees' 2023 retreat in Black Hawk and, two days later, the clerk's office provided the receipts free of charge.

So, why did a week's worth of emails between the town manager and mayor cost several hundred dollars, yet receipts from the Firestone Board of Trustees trip to Black Hawk were free?

"However large that batch of emails is, they're going to have to be reviewed by ... the town clerk's office and also the town attorney's office to make sure that the records that are ultimately being provided are A, responsive to the request and then B, also documents that are eligible to be provided," Krieger said.

"Meaning that, they're not attorney-client privileged; that they're not draft work product kinds of items and they don't line up with the other exemptions within the CORA statute."

Lately, Krieger said the town had received a significant amount of requests for emails.

Firestone resident Linda Haney, who has made several open records requests including for emails to and from town officials, said that she was quoted several thousand dollars for such records.

When Haney requested all emails to and from Firestone Trustee Don Conyac between May 1 and Nov. 7, she was told the request would require 97 hours of research and cost an estimated $3,223.68.

Haney also said — and provided documentation that showed — when she requested Former Firestone Chief of Police David Montgomery's salary for Jan. 1, 2019, the clerk at the time said the town did not have a record within its custody that reflected the requested information.

"I received 696 emails from numerous sources covering several months at no charge," Haney said. "Then I requested emails from Trustee Don Conyac for generally the same date range and was quoted, $3,223.68."

Krieger insisted that the town was responsive to open records requests and that any charges levied were in accordance with what the law prescribed.

"The town (of Firestone) absolutely maintains strict compliance with the Open Records Act and CORA period, fullstop," Krieger said. "We absolutely want to comply with the law; we absolutely want to provide the requested records and where we can do that, we absolutely do that."

In Longmont, City Clerk Dawn Quintana said that her office had logged 388 open records requests in 2023, as of Dec. 21.

"The open records requests that tend to come with a price tag are ones requesting emails," Quintana said.

Quintana said that one request resulted in 557 possibly responsive emails that the city estimated would require 19.5 hours of staff time to review, leading to a $555 bill for the person making that request.

"When we receive broad requests for 'any and all communication' between or to certain people or to a variety of people within the city over a particular period of time, or sometimes over all time, the result often involves hundreds and even thousands of communications to be retrieved and individually reviewed, to ensure we are not inadvertently releasing confidential or protected information contained within a communication," Quintana said.

In both Firestone and Longmont, funds received as a result of CORA requests ultimately go back into the town and city's general funds.