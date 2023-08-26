Public Records: Restaurant inspections from Muskingum County

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department between July 31 and Aug. 21

July 31

Bell Store, 727 Pershing Road, Toxic chemicals stored above food products.

Northpointe Duchess, 3193 Newark Road, Mold on slushy machines.

Aug. 3The Coffee Cup, 809 Linden Ave., Milk at 50 degrees; discarded at inspection

Aug. 9

Tumbleweed, 746 Monroe St., Multiple reoccurring critical violations. Utensils with food debris and/or stored in bins the contain food debris. Significant amount of gnats and flies throughout the facility.

Aug. 11

Tlaquepaque, 3090 N. Maple Ave., Facility had multiple critical violations. Ice scoop handle in direct contact with ice. Raw chicken stored above raw shrimp. Mold build up on ice machine. Salsa made inhouse held past 7 days.

Aug. 21

Par Mar Store, 4950 East Pike, Mold buildup on slushy machine.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public Records: Muskingum County restaurant inspections