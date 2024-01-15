Public Records: Restaurant inspections from Muskingum County

The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, between Dec. 5 and Jan. 3.

Dec. 5Subway, 2850 Maple Ave., Temperature controlled foods on counter top cooler not being cold held at the proper temperature; items discarded.

Dec. 6All Star Philly Subs, 2572 Maple Ave., Spray bottles of degreaser not properly labeled.

Dec. 7Little Tijuana, 1347 Ridge Road, Mold on ice machine. Ice scoop was dirty.

Dec. 11BP, 1311 Maysville Pike, Handwashing sink used to store personal belongings. Mold on ice machine.

Dec. 13BellStores, 84 N. Main St., Roseville, Raw eggs stores above ready to eat foods.

Subway, 3219 Maple Ave., Mold on ice machine.

Dec. 27Rally’s, 3050 Maple Ave., Mold buildup inside can of soda line.

Dec. 28Fazoli’s, 2580 Maple Ave., Handwashing sink not accessible.

Dec. 29Russo’s Wood Fired, 2526 Maple Ave., Meatballs not date marked. Spray bottle not properly labeled.

Jan. 3Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2160 Maple Ave., Grease/oil dumped in grass behind the facility.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public Records: Muskingum County restaurant inspections