Public Records: Ross County marriage licenses

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Ross County between Nov. 1 and 30.

  • Sarah Nicole McKenzie, 33, of Columbus and Joshua Michael Cain, 33, of Chillicothe

  • Kenneth Henry Moss, 43, of Chillicothe, and Carrie DeSaraye Starkey, 32, of Chillicothe

  • Jordan Myles Jenkins, 31, of Kingston, and Tristan Taylor-Diana Rairdon, 26, of Kingston

  • Benjamin Caleb Widmayer, 28, of Chillicothe, and Kayla-Ann Marie Myers, 25, of Chillicothe

  • Caress Leann Lyons, 36, of Chillicothe, and Shirley Roseamay Moss, 47, of Chillicothe

  • Shaylee Cheyanne Payne, 25, of Laurelville, and Jacob Michael Shaw, 24, of Laurelville

  • Brendan Lee Cook, 27, of Chillicothe, and Madison Jacey Shreve, 23, of Amanda

  • Sean Thomas Thornsbury, 19, of Chillicothe, and Jade Ley Caplinger, 20, of Bainbridge

  • Heidi Chei Davis, 24, of Chillicothe, and Tristan Nathaniel Tackett, 24, of Chillicothe

  • Jade McKayla Pingel, 26, of Waverly, and Thomas James Benner, 28, of Waverly

  • Lacy Jae Logan-Watson, 38, of Chillicothe, and Zachery Lyle Wright, 34, of Chillicothe

  • Richard Dane Sweet, 53, of Chillicothe, and Diana Marie Cummings, 52, of Chillicothe

  • Mackenzie Taylor Reinsmith, 23, of Laurelville, and David James Kraft, 25, of Chillicothe

  • Eric Nathaniel Hacker, 22, of Chillicothe, and Saray Parra Carabali, 25, of Columbus

  • Andrew Joseph Corbin, 23, of Chillicothe, and Elena Isabel Duque, 23, of Chillicothe

  • Kevin Reed Litzler, 33, of Chillicothe, and Maria Lynn Tillson, 23, of Chillicothe

  • Caitlyn Sommer Benner, 23, of Chillicothe, and Ethan Wayne Powers, 25, of Grove City

  • Cassie Jeannette Daniels, 40, of Bainbridge, and Christopher Aaron Adkins, 28, of Bainbridge

  • James Michael Glandon, 58, of Chillicothe, and Shannon Edwin Berry, 50, of Chillicothe

  • Laura Carroll Pinnix, 42, of Chillicothe, and Jason James Fox, 44, of Chillicothe

  • Angela Jo Blevins, 43, of South Point, and Jack Graham Beard, 46 of Chillicothe

  • Kylee Eileen Hale, 19, of Chillicothe, and Oran Kenneth Green, 21, of Chillicothe

  • Jordan Langley Workman, 28, of Chillicothe, and Jesse Ray McKeever, 34, of Chillicothe

  • Cassi Leigh Skaggs, 31, of Bainbridge, and Christopher Steven Bray, 44, of Bainbridge

  • Darby Dirk Moore, 62, of Chillicothe, and Kelley Jane Moore, 56, of Chillicothe

  • Callie Marie Daniels, 24, of New Mexico, and Matthew Steven Fischer, 22, of New Mexico

  • Ryan Scott Woodgeard, 39, of Chillicothe, and Aerianna Michele Mickey, 28, of Chillicothe

  • Loretta Jean Long, 60, of Chillicothe, and William Michael Franklin, 65, of Chillicothe

  • Shea Patrick Riley, 33, of Chillicothe, and Jennifer Marie Muncy, 33, of Chillicothe

  • Taylor Jo Kohl, 23, of Londonderry, and Terry Robert Clifford, 24, of Londonderry

  • Daryl Gene Fisher, Jr., 55, of Chillicothe, and Kelly Kay rothe, 54 of Chillicothe

  • Kelley Elizabeth Seymour, 24, of Chillicothe, and Tyler Elijah Estep, 23, of Chillicothe

  • Patrick Alan McGail, 27, of Chillicothe, and Jennifer Marquez, 38, of Fairborn

