Public Records: Ross County marriage licenses
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Ross County between Nov. 1 and 30.
Sarah Nicole McKenzie, 33, of Columbus and Joshua Michael Cain, 33, of Chillicothe
Kenneth Henry Moss, 43, of Chillicothe, and Carrie DeSaraye Starkey, 32, of Chillicothe
Jordan Myles Jenkins, 31, of Kingston, and Tristan Taylor-Diana Rairdon, 26, of Kingston
Benjamin Caleb Widmayer, 28, of Chillicothe, and Kayla-Ann Marie Myers, 25, of Chillicothe
Caress Leann Lyons, 36, of Chillicothe, and Shirley Roseamay Moss, 47, of Chillicothe
Shaylee Cheyanne Payne, 25, of Laurelville, and Jacob Michael Shaw, 24, of Laurelville
Brendan Lee Cook, 27, of Chillicothe, and Madison Jacey Shreve, 23, of Amanda
Sean Thomas Thornsbury, 19, of Chillicothe, and Jade Ley Caplinger, 20, of Bainbridge
Heidi Chei Davis, 24, of Chillicothe, and Tristan Nathaniel Tackett, 24, of Chillicothe
Jade McKayla Pingel, 26, of Waverly, and Thomas James Benner, 28, of Waverly
Lacy Jae Logan-Watson, 38, of Chillicothe, and Zachery Lyle Wright, 34, of Chillicothe
Richard Dane Sweet, 53, of Chillicothe, and Diana Marie Cummings, 52, of Chillicothe
Mackenzie Taylor Reinsmith, 23, of Laurelville, and David James Kraft, 25, of Chillicothe
Eric Nathaniel Hacker, 22, of Chillicothe, and Saray Parra Carabali, 25, of Columbus
Andrew Joseph Corbin, 23, of Chillicothe, and Elena Isabel Duque, 23, of Chillicothe
Kevin Reed Litzler, 33, of Chillicothe, and Maria Lynn Tillson, 23, of Chillicothe
Caitlyn Sommer Benner, 23, of Chillicothe, and Ethan Wayne Powers, 25, of Grove City
Cassie Jeannette Daniels, 40, of Bainbridge, and Christopher Aaron Adkins, 28, of Bainbridge
James Michael Glandon, 58, of Chillicothe, and Shannon Edwin Berry, 50, of Chillicothe
Laura Carroll Pinnix, 42, of Chillicothe, and Jason James Fox, 44, of Chillicothe
Angela Jo Blevins, 43, of South Point, and Jack Graham Beard, 46 of Chillicothe
Kylee Eileen Hale, 19, of Chillicothe, and Oran Kenneth Green, 21, of Chillicothe
Jordan Langley Workman, 28, of Chillicothe, and Jesse Ray McKeever, 34, of Chillicothe
Cassi Leigh Skaggs, 31, of Bainbridge, and Christopher Steven Bray, 44, of Bainbridge
Darby Dirk Moore, 62, of Chillicothe, and Kelley Jane Moore, 56, of Chillicothe
Callie Marie Daniels, 24, of New Mexico, and Matthew Steven Fischer, 22, of New Mexico
Ryan Scott Woodgeard, 39, of Chillicothe, and Aerianna Michele Mickey, 28, of Chillicothe
Loretta Jean Long, 60, of Chillicothe, and William Michael Franklin, 65, of Chillicothe
Shea Patrick Riley, 33, of Chillicothe, and Jennifer Marie Muncy, 33, of Chillicothe
Taylor Jo Kohl, 23, of Londonderry, and Terry Robert Clifford, 24, of Londonderry
Daryl Gene Fisher, Jr., 55, of Chillicothe, and Kelly Kay rothe, 54 of Chillicothe
Kelley Elizabeth Seymour, 24, of Chillicothe, and Tyler Elijah Estep, 23, of Chillicothe
Patrick Alan McGail, 27, of Chillicothe, and Jennifer Marquez, 38, of Fairborn
This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Public Records: Ross County marriages November 2023