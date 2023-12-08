Public Records: Ross County marriage licenses

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Ross County between Nov. 1 and 30.

Sarah Nicole McKenzie, 33, of Columbus and Joshua Michael Cain, 33, of Chillicothe

Kenneth Henry Moss, 43, of Chillicothe, and Carrie DeSaraye Starkey, 32, of Chillicothe

Jordan Myles Jenkins, 31, of Kingston, and Tristan Taylor-Diana Rairdon, 26, of Kingston

Benjamin Caleb Widmayer, 28, of Chillicothe, and Kayla-Ann Marie Myers, 25, of Chillicothe

Caress Leann Lyons, 36, of Chillicothe, and Shirley Roseamay Moss, 47, of Chillicothe

Shaylee Cheyanne Payne, 25, of Laurelville, and Jacob Michael Shaw, 24, of Laurelville

Brendan Lee Cook, 27, of Chillicothe, and Madison Jacey Shreve, 23, of Amanda

Sean Thomas Thornsbury, 19, of Chillicothe, and Jade Ley Caplinger, 20, of Bainbridge

Heidi Chei Davis, 24, of Chillicothe, and Tristan Nathaniel Tackett, 24, of Chillicothe

Jade McKayla Pingel, 26, of Waverly, and Thomas James Benner, 28, of Waverly

Lacy Jae Logan-Watson, 38, of Chillicothe, and Zachery Lyle Wright, 34, of Chillicothe

Richard Dane Sweet, 53, of Chillicothe, and Diana Marie Cummings, 52, of Chillicothe

Mackenzie Taylor Reinsmith, 23, of Laurelville, and David James Kraft, 25, of Chillicothe

Eric Nathaniel Hacker, 22, of Chillicothe, and Saray Parra Carabali, 25, of Columbus

Andrew Joseph Corbin, 23, of Chillicothe, and Elena Isabel Duque, 23, of Chillicothe

Kevin Reed Litzler, 33, of Chillicothe, and Maria Lynn Tillson, 23, of Chillicothe

Caitlyn Sommer Benner, 23, of Chillicothe, and Ethan Wayne Powers, 25, of Grove City

Cassie Jeannette Daniels, 40, of Bainbridge, and Christopher Aaron Adkins, 28, of Bainbridge

James Michael Glandon, 58, of Chillicothe, and Shannon Edwin Berry, 50, of Chillicothe

Laura Carroll Pinnix, 42, of Chillicothe, and Jason James Fox, 44, of Chillicothe

Angela Jo Blevins, 43, of South Point, and Jack Graham Beard, 46 of Chillicothe

Kylee Eileen Hale, 19, of Chillicothe, and Oran Kenneth Green, 21, of Chillicothe

Jordan Langley Workman, 28, of Chillicothe, and Jesse Ray McKeever, 34, of Chillicothe

Cassi Leigh Skaggs, 31, of Bainbridge, and Christopher Steven Bray, 44, of Bainbridge

Darby Dirk Moore, 62, of Chillicothe, and Kelley Jane Moore, 56, of Chillicothe

Callie Marie Daniels, 24, of New Mexico, and Matthew Steven Fischer, 22, of New Mexico

Ryan Scott Woodgeard, 39, of Chillicothe, and Aerianna Michele Mickey, 28, of Chillicothe

Loretta Jean Long, 60, of Chillicothe, and William Michael Franklin, 65, of Chillicothe

Shea Patrick Riley, 33, of Chillicothe, and Jennifer Marie Muncy, 33, of Chillicothe

Taylor Jo Kohl, 23, of Londonderry, and Terry Robert Clifford, 24, of Londonderry

Daryl Gene Fisher, Jr., 55, of Chillicothe, and Kelly Kay rothe, 54 of Chillicothe

Kelley Elizabeth Seymour, 24, of Chillicothe, and Tyler Elijah Estep, 23, of Chillicothe