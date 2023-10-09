Public Records: Ross County marriage licenses

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Ross County between Sept. 1 and 30.

  • Matthew Tyler Dickson, 27, of Laurelville, and Miranda Fay Dickson, 27, of McArthur

  • Kristy Lynn Smith, 48, of Chillicothe, and Russell Vance Johnson, 53, of Clark County, Kentucky

  • Sarah Anne Byrd, 42, of Chillicothe, and Jamie Ray Barrows, 43, of Chillicothe

  • Hannah Marie Skinner, 23, of Chillicothe, and Joshua Ryan Harrington, 28, of Chillicothe

  • Makayla Florence Raymond, 22, of Chillicothe, and Robert James Fielder, 23, of Chillicothe

  • Charles Landon Turner, 55, of South Salem, and Jewel Cordelia Ball, 65, of Hillsboro

  • Ryan Douglas Detty, 40, of Richmond Dale, and Emily Kate Stevens, 37, of Londonderry

  • Emily Renae Music, 28, of Chillicothe, and Daniel Saxon Nance, 29, of Chillicothe

  • Shannon Arthur Lemmon, 37, of Chillicothe, and Maya Marie Long, 24, of Chillicothe

  • Jennifer Marie Schultz, 30, of Chillicothe, and Matthew James Hurley, 36, of Chillicothe

  • Nicole Lee Stevison, 48, of Chillicothe, and Brian Edward McQuay, 50, of Chillicothe

  • Jenna Cathlyn Hart, 28, of Chillicothe, and Noah Lee Cydrus, 24, of Chillicothe

  • Jennifer Lynn Hill, 41, of Clarksburg, and Glen Byron Pennington, 57, of Clarksburg

  • Jared Paul Davies, 34, of Chillicothe, and Analee Mae Stoneburner, 30, of Chillicothe

  • Mathew Lee Henry, 48, of Chillicothe, and Diamond Lee Jean Ritter, 51, of Chillicothe

  • Ashley Elizabeth Eblin, 28, of Chillicothe, and Daniel Kelly McNeal, 29, of Chillicothe

  • Nathan James Patrick, 31, of Chillicothe, and Eliesha Janelle Shirk, 37, of Chillicothe

  • Mason Alexander Powell, 26, of Chillicothe, and Jayne Margaret Cade, 23, of Chillicothe

  • William Glenn Lutz, 28, of Chillicothe, and Meghan Ashley Carpenter, 27, of Hamdem

  • Electra Christine Seymour, 23, of Chillicothe, and Hunter Evan Carroll, 24, of Chillicothe

  • Matthew Tyler Howes, 25, of Chillicothe, and Isabelle Marie Dennewitz, 23, of Chillicothe

  • Brittney Marie Bayes, 30, of Chillicothe, and Mason Clark McCloy, 26, of Chillicothe

  • Matthew Jacob Latham, 27, of Chillicothe, and Caitlin Marie Holdren, 23, of Chillicothe

  • Thomas Lynn Porter, 45, of Chillicothe. and Megan Renee Young, 28, of Chillicothe

  • Jacob Tyler Williamson, 30, of Gallatin County, Kentucky, and Lexee Kathryn Long, 26, of Frankfort

  • Makayla Lynn Davis, 24, of Chillicothe, and David L. Adams, 36, of Chillicothe

  • Brookesanne Pauline Barnett, 23, of Chillicothe, and Benjamin Randall Copher, 30, of Chillicothe

  • Elisha Meghan-Jane Darst, 39, of Chillicothe, and Robert Allen Wiles, 30, of Chillicothe

  • Matthew Tyler Benson, 29, of Chillicothe, and Alexis Nicole Bush, 24, of Chillicothe

  • Cody Douglas Cartee, 22, of Frankfort, and Autumn Sky Sparks, 23, of Frankfort

  • Kristopher Gary DeCamp, 49, of Chillicothe, and Jennifer Nicole Lower, 39, of Chillicothe

  • Brandon Michael McQuay, 23, of Waverly, and Danielle Ranae Edler, 25, of Chillicothe

  • David Curtis Porter, 67, of Chillicothe, and Linda Louise Lawson, 69, of Chillicothe

  • Charity Dawn Pauley, 27, of Frankfort, and Matthew Harold Nichols, 44, of Frankfort

  • Amanda Rane'e Bremer, 34, of Chillicothe, and Christopher Dean Neff, 34, of Chillicothe

  • William Joseph Kiger, 43, of Chillicothe, and Erin Jean Newsome, 41, of Chillicothe

  • Robert Jeremiah Rush, 22, of Chillicothe, and Sidney Laken Giebell,23, of Chillicothe

  • Ronald Douglas Lowrey, 51, of Frankfort and Randa Lynn Levesque, 52, of Frankfort

  • Emmitt Gabriel Cunningham, 21, of Frankfort, and Logan Taylor Smith, of Frankfort

  • Baylee Sue Stark, 29, of Chillicothe, and Aaron Michael Elliott, 30, of Chillicothe

  • Chris Eric Wisecup, 52, of Frankfort, and Lisa Marie Kennedy, 49, of Frankfort

  • Zachary David Schaaf, 40, of Frankfort, and Chris Rodriguez Schaaf, 43, of Frankfort

  • Tylor Ray Arledge, 25, of Frankfort, and Macey Nicole Sprague, 25, of Frankfort

  • Jessica Rae Williams, 42, of Clarksburg, and Clayton Robert Gilbert, 44, of Clarksburg

  • Joshua Aaron Dennis, 34, of Richmondale, and Roxanne Danille Bragg, 33, of Richmondale

  • Shelby Sue Castle, 50, of Chillicothe, and Timothy Shane Robertson, 49, of Chillicothe

  • Mathew Brady Mustard, 20, of Bainbridge, and Cameron Elizabeth Maughmer, 20, of Chillicothe

  • Alyssa Jean Ratliff, 19, of Waverly, and Trent Alan Sexton, 20, of Waverly

  • James David Madru, 42, of Chillicothe, and Christina Loiuse Perry, 45, of Chillicothe

  • Christopher Medved, 56, no city listed, and Victoria Christina Villarreal, 52, no city listed

  • Lasci Deanna Smith, 41, of Waverly, and David Bradley Akers, 38, of Waverly

  • Richard Allen Johnson, 55, of Chillicothe, and Rietta Marie Pearce, 60, of Chillicothe

  • Jacob Andrew Holycross, 21, of Chillicothe, and Kayla Ruhama Southern, 21, of Chillicothe

