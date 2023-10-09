Public Records: Ross County marriage licenses
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Ross County between Sept. 1 and 30.
Matthew Tyler Dickson, 27, of Laurelville, and Miranda Fay Dickson, 27, of McArthur
Kristy Lynn Smith, 48, of Chillicothe, and Russell Vance Johnson, 53, of Clark County, Kentucky
Sarah Anne Byrd, 42, of Chillicothe, and Jamie Ray Barrows, 43, of Chillicothe
Hannah Marie Skinner, 23, of Chillicothe, and Joshua Ryan Harrington, 28, of Chillicothe
Makayla Florence Raymond, 22, of Chillicothe, and Robert James Fielder, 23, of Chillicothe
Charles Landon Turner, 55, of South Salem, and Jewel Cordelia Ball, 65, of Hillsboro
Ryan Douglas Detty, 40, of Richmond Dale, and Emily Kate Stevens, 37, of Londonderry
Emily Renae Music, 28, of Chillicothe, and Daniel Saxon Nance, 29, of Chillicothe
Shannon Arthur Lemmon, 37, of Chillicothe, and Maya Marie Long, 24, of Chillicothe
Jennifer Marie Schultz, 30, of Chillicothe, and Matthew James Hurley, 36, of Chillicothe
Nicole Lee Stevison, 48, of Chillicothe, and Brian Edward McQuay, 50, of Chillicothe
Jenna Cathlyn Hart, 28, of Chillicothe, and Noah Lee Cydrus, 24, of Chillicothe
Jennifer Lynn Hill, 41, of Clarksburg, and Glen Byron Pennington, 57, of Clarksburg
Jared Paul Davies, 34, of Chillicothe, and Analee Mae Stoneburner, 30, of Chillicothe
Mathew Lee Henry, 48, of Chillicothe, and Diamond Lee Jean Ritter, 51, of Chillicothe
Ashley Elizabeth Eblin, 28, of Chillicothe, and Daniel Kelly McNeal, 29, of Chillicothe
Nathan James Patrick, 31, of Chillicothe, and Eliesha Janelle Shirk, 37, of Chillicothe
Mason Alexander Powell, 26, of Chillicothe, and Jayne Margaret Cade, 23, of Chillicothe
William Glenn Lutz, 28, of Chillicothe, and Meghan Ashley Carpenter, 27, of Hamdem
Electra Christine Seymour, 23, of Chillicothe, and Hunter Evan Carroll, 24, of Chillicothe
Matthew Tyler Howes, 25, of Chillicothe, and Isabelle Marie Dennewitz, 23, of Chillicothe
Brittney Marie Bayes, 30, of Chillicothe, and Mason Clark McCloy, 26, of Chillicothe
Matthew Jacob Latham, 27, of Chillicothe, and Caitlin Marie Holdren, 23, of Chillicothe
Thomas Lynn Porter, 45, of Chillicothe. and Megan Renee Young, 28, of Chillicothe
Jacob Tyler Williamson, 30, of Gallatin County, Kentucky, and Lexee Kathryn Long, 26, of Frankfort
Makayla Lynn Davis, 24, of Chillicothe, and David L. Adams, 36, of Chillicothe
Brookesanne Pauline Barnett, 23, of Chillicothe, and Benjamin Randall Copher, 30, of Chillicothe
Elisha Meghan-Jane Darst, 39, of Chillicothe, and Robert Allen Wiles, 30, of Chillicothe
Matthew Tyler Benson, 29, of Chillicothe, and Alexis Nicole Bush, 24, of Chillicothe
Cody Douglas Cartee, 22, of Frankfort, and Autumn Sky Sparks, 23, of Frankfort
Kristopher Gary DeCamp, 49, of Chillicothe, and Jennifer Nicole Lower, 39, of Chillicothe
Brandon Michael McQuay, 23, of Waverly, and Danielle Ranae Edler, 25, of Chillicothe
David Curtis Porter, 67, of Chillicothe, and Linda Louise Lawson, 69, of Chillicothe
Charity Dawn Pauley, 27, of Frankfort, and Matthew Harold Nichols, 44, of Frankfort
Amanda Rane'e Bremer, 34, of Chillicothe, and Christopher Dean Neff, 34, of Chillicothe
William Joseph Kiger, 43, of Chillicothe, and Erin Jean Newsome, 41, of Chillicothe
Robert Jeremiah Rush, 22, of Chillicothe, and Sidney Laken Giebell,23, of Chillicothe
Ronald Douglas Lowrey, 51, of Frankfort and Randa Lynn Levesque, 52, of Frankfort
Emmitt Gabriel Cunningham, 21, of Frankfort, and Logan Taylor Smith, of Frankfort
Baylee Sue Stark, 29, of Chillicothe, and Aaron Michael Elliott, 30, of Chillicothe
Chris Eric Wisecup, 52, of Frankfort, and Lisa Marie Kennedy, 49, of Frankfort
Zachary David Schaaf, 40, of Frankfort, and Chris Rodriguez Schaaf, 43, of Frankfort
Tylor Ray Arledge, 25, of Frankfort, and Macey Nicole Sprague, 25, of Frankfort
Jessica Rae Williams, 42, of Clarksburg, and Clayton Robert Gilbert, 44, of Clarksburg
Joshua Aaron Dennis, 34, of Richmondale, and Roxanne Danille Bragg, 33, of Richmondale
Shelby Sue Castle, 50, of Chillicothe, and Timothy Shane Robertson, 49, of Chillicothe
Mathew Brady Mustard, 20, of Bainbridge, and Cameron Elizabeth Maughmer, 20, of Chillicothe
Alyssa Jean Ratliff, 19, of Waverly, and Trent Alan Sexton, 20, of Waverly
James David Madru, 42, of Chillicothe, and Christina Loiuse Perry, 45, of Chillicothe
Christopher Medved, 56, no city listed, and Victoria Christina Villarreal, 52, no city listed
Lasci Deanna Smith, 41, of Waverly, and David Bradley Akers, 38, of Waverly
Richard Allen Johnson, 55, of Chillicothe, and Rietta Marie Pearce, 60, of Chillicothe
Jacob Andrew Holycross, 21, of Chillicothe, and Kayla Ruhama Southern, 21, of Chillicothe
