Public Records: Ross County marriage licenses

Chillicothe Gazette
·2 min read

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Ross County between Dec. 1 and 31.

  • Mackenzie Grace Brady, 20, of Chillicothe, and Dylan Matthew Reed, 22, of Chillicothe

  • Edward Grubb, 61, of, Kingston, and Heather Ann Barbee, 32, of Kingston

  • Jesse Warren Garcilaso, 36, of Chillicothe, and Colette Maria Klug, 35, of Chillicothe

  • James Dewey Mumaw, 29, of Chillicothe, and Morgan Ashley Spencer, 29, of Londonderry

  • Theresa Ann Mikesh, 60, of Chillicothe, and Jennifer Jo Stabler, 52, of Chillicothe

  • Nicholas Allen Powell, 46, of Chillicothe, and Savannah Marie Miller, 34, of Chillicothe

  • Lane Corbett Smith, 35, of Chillicothe, and Jessica Lynn Ott, 32, of Chillicothe

  • Preston Keith Saunders, 19, of Greenfield, and Hailey Lynn Tolle, 19, of Frankfort

  • Garry Lawrence Galloway, 49, of Chillicothe, and Natalie Dawn Magee, 47, of Chilllicothe

  • Da'Von Tyron Holmes, 27, of Chillicothe, and Eddiemae Greene, 44, of Cleveland

  • Darius Lamar Washington, 34, of Chillicothe, and Danielle Marie Russell, 33, of Toledo

  • Brian Tyler Riley, 27, of Bainbridge, and Heather Michelle Raines, 26, of Bainbridge

  • Bret Kenneth Lane, 25, of Frankfort, and Alexis Brook Putnam, 24, of Clarksburg

  • Neysea Marie Edwards, 21, of Chillicothe, and Ryan Charles Dixon, 22, of Chillicothe

  • Heather Jai Dove, 32, of Chillicothe, and Chris Dale Dove, 34, of Chillicothe

  • Mark Alan Metzger, 62, of Chillicothe, and Deedee Jo Campbell, 44, of Chillicothe

  • Adell Lauren Sams, 39, of Chillicothe, and Christopher Adam Grimes, 40, of Chillicothe

  • Karl David Gearhart, 41, of Chillicothe, and Elizabeth Ann Stanton, 42, of Chillicothe

  • Major Ambrose Maughmer, 26, of Chillicothe, and Cyndi Kathryn Keener, 25, of Chillicothe

  • Oriana Faith Green, 22, of Chillicothe, and Braden Michael Wireman, 23, of Chillicothe

  • John Raymond Parks, 69, of Chillicothe, and Debra Ann Crago, 67, of Chillicothe

  • Justin Michael Groves, 29, of Chillicothe, and Ashley May Colter, 22, of Chillicothe

  • Howard Foster DeLong, 75, of Chillicothe, and Lesa Kaye Stone, 57, of Chillicothe

  • Charles Nicholas Park, 63, of Frankfort, and Tonya Renee Winnett, 48, of Frankfort

  • Krystle Renee Thompson, 42, of Frankfort, and Max Wayne Thatcher, 55, of Frankfort

  • Edward Willard Cundiff, 47, of Chillicothe, and Joyce Ann Frazier, 46, of Chillicothe

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Public Records: Ross County marriages December 2023

Recommended Stories