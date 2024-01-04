Public Records: Ross County marriage licenses
The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Ross County between Dec. 1 and 31.
Mackenzie Grace Brady, 20, of Chillicothe, and Dylan Matthew Reed, 22, of Chillicothe
Edward Grubb, 61, of, Kingston, and Heather Ann Barbee, 32, of Kingston
Jesse Warren Garcilaso, 36, of Chillicothe, and Colette Maria Klug, 35, of Chillicothe
James Dewey Mumaw, 29, of Chillicothe, and Morgan Ashley Spencer, 29, of Londonderry
Theresa Ann Mikesh, 60, of Chillicothe, and Jennifer Jo Stabler, 52, of Chillicothe
Nicholas Allen Powell, 46, of Chillicothe, and Savannah Marie Miller, 34, of Chillicothe
Lane Corbett Smith, 35, of Chillicothe, and Jessica Lynn Ott, 32, of Chillicothe
Preston Keith Saunders, 19, of Greenfield, and Hailey Lynn Tolle, 19, of Frankfort
Garry Lawrence Galloway, 49, of Chillicothe, and Natalie Dawn Magee, 47, of Chilllicothe
Da'Von Tyron Holmes, 27, of Chillicothe, and Eddiemae Greene, 44, of Cleveland
Darius Lamar Washington, 34, of Chillicothe, and Danielle Marie Russell, 33, of Toledo
Brian Tyler Riley, 27, of Bainbridge, and Heather Michelle Raines, 26, of Bainbridge
Bret Kenneth Lane, 25, of Frankfort, and Alexis Brook Putnam, 24, of Clarksburg
Neysea Marie Edwards, 21, of Chillicothe, and Ryan Charles Dixon, 22, of Chillicothe
Heather Jai Dove, 32, of Chillicothe, and Chris Dale Dove, 34, of Chillicothe
Mark Alan Metzger, 62, of Chillicothe, and Deedee Jo Campbell, 44, of Chillicothe
Adell Lauren Sams, 39, of Chillicothe, and Christopher Adam Grimes, 40, of Chillicothe
Karl David Gearhart, 41, of Chillicothe, and Elizabeth Ann Stanton, 42, of Chillicothe
Major Ambrose Maughmer, 26, of Chillicothe, and Cyndi Kathryn Keener, 25, of Chillicothe
Oriana Faith Green, 22, of Chillicothe, and Braden Michael Wireman, 23, of Chillicothe
John Raymond Parks, 69, of Chillicothe, and Debra Ann Crago, 67, of Chillicothe
Justin Michael Groves, 29, of Chillicothe, and Ashley May Colter, 22, of Chillicothe
Howard Foster DeLong, 75, of Chillicothe, and Lesa Kaye Stone, 57, of Chillicothe
Charles Nicholas Park, 63, of Frankfort, and Tonya Renee Winnett, 48, of Frankfort
Krystle Renee Thompson, 42, of Frankfort, and Max Wayne Thatcher, 55, of Frankfort
Edward Willard Cundiff, 47, of Chillicothe, and Joyce Ann Frazier, 46, of Chillicothe
