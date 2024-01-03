Public Records: Ross County property transfers
Ross County property transfers for Dec. 18 to 29
First name indicates the buyer of the property; second name represents the seller
Chillicothe
789 Adams Ave.; Graves, Brittany J; Smith, David S and Sickels; 12/19/2023; $125,000
154 S. Sugar St.; Knox, Gwendolyn W and William L; Cook, Clark A and Sherri K; 12/28/2023; $121,900
968 E. Main St.; Sharp, Jordan I; Hurles, Tony R and Shirley A; 12/28/2023; $105,000
796 E. Second St.; JD Meade, LLC; Parrett, Bradley E. and Kristina J.; 12/18/2023; $84,900
796 E. Second St.; Parrett, Bradley E. and Kristina J.; Kreisel, Charles E; 12/18/2023; $47,500
Concord Township
692 Perry Lane; Hatfield, Brian D and Kathy A; Steffy, Stephen M (Trustee); 12/26/2023; $400,000
3241 Putnam Road; McCown, William G and Jester, Crystal L; Jackson, Dennis M; 12/21/2023; $285,000
Green Township
7287 Kingston-Adelphi Road; Littlefield, Robert E; Smith, Chase A and Katelyn M; 12/28/2023; $207,000
Huntington Township
1322 Rozelle Creek Road; Chillicothe Investors Management Group Ltd; Thomas, Gregory and Jodi; 12/18/2023; $83,000
1322 Rozelle Creek Road; Thomas, Gregory and Jodi; Posey, Tommy C and Melissa K; 12/18/2023; $57,500
Paint Township
870 Falls Road; Kepling, Marcus and Alyssa Eiting; Davis, James; 12/28/2023; $210,000
Paxton Township
No address listed; Magnaterra Sr, David; Countrytyme Land Specialists Ltd; 12/27/2023; $41,757
Springfield Township
3393 Marietta Road; Steffy, Stephen M (Trustee); Crabtree, Aaron L and Denise; 12/28/2023; $950,000
3459 Marietta Road; Garbesi, Maria; Crabtree, Aaron L and Denise; 12/19/2023; $250,000
923; 925 Walnut Creek; Haller, Nicholas E and Elizabeth C; Stauffer and Sons Ventures, LLC; 12/28/2023; $85,000
Union Township
496 Golfview Drive; Seib, Kristopher J and April M; Heels Homes, Ltd; 12/19/2023; $360,000
1123 Ohio 207; Blankenship, Lacharla Michelle and Alan; Daniels, Amanda Jo; 12/19/2023; $275,000
81 Brown Ave.; Doles, Tanner and Desiree; Price, Wendell R and Joanne; 12/27/2023; $194,000
788 Shepherd Road; Ricketts, Grace and Redden, Jacob; Redden, Kenneth W and Chasity A; 12/26/2023; $155,000
36 Gemini Court; Wickerham, Nick; Blazer, Gary W and Theresa L; 12/28/2023; $130,000
